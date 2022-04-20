Karol G in a white swimsuit reacts to Anuel’s hint: “set to relive old times.” | PHOTO: SPECIAL

After the rather direct hint of Anuel AA after the great success of the bichota at the 2022 Coachella Festival. Carol Gin developer white swimsuit, reacts to the controversial message of his ex; “Set to revive old times”. in a short video published in networks, the Colombian singer left more than one with their mouths open.

It was through his Instagram account that Carolina Giraldo Navarrobetter known in entertainment as Carol Gpublished a hot video in a revealing swimsuit, very fresh and relaxed, after the controversial message that reggaeton singer Anuel AA, with whom he had a relationship of almost three years, until a few months ago, launched on his networks.

Sunbathing by the side of the pool and wearing a daring white halter swimsuit with straps that tangled around her tiny waist, cap and sunglasses, the interpreter of the tusa he sang the verse of a song, which could well be taken as a response to the hint of the 29-year-old Puerto Rican singer, in which he annoyed asked him to stop dedicating songs to him.

“It’s been a while since (Wuh) I don’t know anything about you (Yeh) I was with someone, but I’m already free (‘Toy free) Set to ‘relive old times’, I haven’t been out for a long time You tell me where it is,'” the song says.

However, far from his past with Anuel AA, Carol G announced that she is ready to present new music, giving a taste of what her next musical boom could be, and everything seems to indicate that it will be next to the urban singer bad bunny.

“PROVENCE. I remembered that this year I have not released music and I was encouraged, “wrote the 31-year-old singer.

For its part, Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasiobetter known as bad bunnyon April 1 gave a preview of what will be his next project, a new album, of which he promised to give more details by finishing his current and successful tour.

And although he has not mentioned anything on the subject with Carol Gthe fans of both were in charge of speculating and dreaming of a duet that looks closer and more tangible than ever, so they were extremely excited.

“How do you carry so much talent, beauty, success and people’s love on those shoulders my love”, “Because I feel that Bad Bunny’s voice is in the background”, “Is it me or are the background voices by Bad Bunny?”, “Is the bunny heard at the end?”, “I bet you collaborate with bad bunny on this song”, “Anthem is coming”, were some of the euphoric comments.









And it is, without a doubt, Carol G Y bad bunny They have become two of the most important exponents of reggaeton today, so a duet between them will surely be a success.

