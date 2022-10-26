Setback for Elon Musk: Autonomous Teslas will not arrive this year either

Tesla’s Autopilot fully autonomous driving system is not yet licensed as Elon Musk hoped

The first driving assistance system presented by Tesla it was called Enhanced Autopilot Hardware 2.0 (HW 2.0). This happened in the year 2016, and then the own Elon Musk predicted that in 4 years cars Tesla they would not require any intervention from a human driver, if not even keeping their eyes on the road.

Many developments have evolved since then until reaching today the Full Self-Driving (FSD)of which the entrepreneur born in Praetorship is very proud, however, its ambition to finally launch the fully autonomous car before the end of 2022, will remain for now a promise.

Elon Musk says the car is self-driving, but it hasn’t yet been cleared by regulators. EFE/Jerome Favre/File



According to Automotive News, Musk declared a few days ago that although they hope another major FSD Beta system update before the end of the year, there is still much work to be done. “The car will be able to take you from your house to work, to a friend’s house, to the supermarket without you touching the wheel. It is a separate matter as to whether it will have regulatory approval, but at the moment it will not,” he said.

And that is the big stumbling block you are encountering Tesla to be able to offer full driving assistance, the regulations. For several months, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is thoroughly investigating several accidents involving cars of the brand, and has even requested direct access to FSD Beta.

Recently, 10 of 11 crashes reported by the US NHTSA involved a Tesla Model 3

New NHTSA data just released reporting 11 crashes since mid- May to September 2022in which 10 of the 11 deaths investigated involved a vehicle TeslaAs the Model 3. The report does not mention the system FSD but it also does not mention whether the causes were human error.

The NHTSA is not only analyzing the eventual guilt of Tesla in accidents related to driving autonomy. The agency is trying to build a database to assess the overall safety of ADAS systems and freelancers from all manufacturers. Brands include Tesla, GM, Ford and others. In fact, in the recently published 11th accident, the vehicle involved was a ford pickupwhich however seemed not be using autonomous driving assistance.

Tesla’s big bet is its high-definition camera system and its own Tesla Vision software, dispensing with LiDAR networks and ultrasound sensors

the bet of Elon Musk is twice as high, since the FSD Beta system which is in the testing phase with specially selected conductors, does not have LiDAR radars like the ones that equip most of the ADAS systems from all manufacturers worldwide. But also, Musk announced that will remove all ultrasonic sensors of their cars. According to Teslahigh-definition cameras and their own development of software based on them, called TeslaVisionis the best way to detect everything a car needs to see with its artificial eyes.

Perhaps this has also played against the moment of receiving the decision not to authorize the system for the moment. Currently, Tesla sells Full Self-Driving for $15,000and thanks to this plugin autopilot (name of the brand driving assistance system) your vehicles can change lanes and park autonomouslywhich adds to the already known characteristics of drive, accelerate and brake within your lanes without the driver intervention it previously offered.

Tesla admits that its cars still require the driver to pay attention to the road and behind the wheel. A change of speech that aims to lower the controversy with the NHTSA that investigates them. REUTERS/Amanda Voisard/File Photo

Despite this, and adhering to the rules for a level 2 car how are the ones manufactured by the brand Elon Muskthe official speech of Tesla says their vehicles still need to be driven with human supervision.

Musk also said he hopes to provide a FSD update in 2023 to show regulators that technology is much safer than the human driver average. The tycoon’s commitment to his fully autonomous driving system will continue, since according to his own words, it would eventually become “the most important source of profitability for Tesla.”

