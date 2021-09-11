Seth Rogen points out his anecdote about Emma Watson: “She was professional”

After a recent interview, in which Seth Rogen shared behind the scenes details of Emma Watson in Let’s get it over with, including a scene the actress refused to shoot, the director and actor wanted to clarify the episode further. Speaking with GQ, Rogen confirmed old rumors regarding the scene later rejected by Watson, who later chose to step away from the set. The truth, as Rogen says, is far less dramatic than previous reports have led the public to believe. The director said he understood why Watson chose to leave at that time and clarified that she then returned to finish her work on the film the next day.

The words of Seth Rogen

In a tweet, Seth Rogen expressed frustration at GQ’s words about Emma Watson. He also admitted that he could have better communicated the story to the reporter. “I want to correct a story that emerged from a recent interview I gave”, Rogen posted on social media. “It misrepresents what really happened. Emma Watson didn’t ‘rush off the set’ and it’s crap that the perception is that she did. The scene wasn’t what it was originally scripted, it was improvising, it changed dramatically, and it wasn’t what he agreed on. The narrative that she was somehow unpleasant or unprofessional is complete bullshit. “

Seth Rogen he also added: “For sure I should have communicated better and since I didn’t, she was put in an awkward position. She and I talked at night; it was all in all a shit situation and it must have been hard for her to say something and I’m very happy and impressed that she did. – so he concluded – I was thrilled with the opportunity to work with her and would be thrilled to have this opportunity again. I am very sorry and disappointed that it happened, and I wish I had done more to avoid it ”.