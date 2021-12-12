sets at an all-time low

I would choose Christmas Gifts it is never a simple undertaking. Finding a gift that meets the expectations (or requests) of a loved one or a friend of ours can in fact be more complicated than imagined: the selection takes place among thousands and thousands of products, each of which (in its own way) is suitable. to this end, making the Christmas period particularly stressful.









If you find yourself in this situation, do not worry: you are not alone and there is a product – or, better said, a brand – ready to get you out of any hindrance. Often and willingly, in fact, it will be enough buy a LEGO set and you will be able to satisfy even the most demanding person. Suitable for young and old, LEGO sets are often among the Amazon’s top offers: purchasable with very interesting discounts, they can be useful for the most diverse needs. THE LEGO TechnicFurthermore, they are ideal for mechanics and technology enthusiasts: controllable with remote controls or smartphones, they perfectly reproduce vehicles of all kinds.

LEGO Technic set on offer on Amazon: which one to buy at an all-time low

In today’s round of top Amazon offers, there are three LEGO Technics with which to make a great impression on Christmas Eve evening. The first is the Mercedes-Benz Zetros, a reproduction of the 4 × 4 off-road truck from the German manufacturer. Almost 60 centimeters long and 45 centimeters high, it is fitted with four perfectly functional suspensions and a replica of the original Mercedes engine. The LEGO Technic Zetros is equipped with a Bluetooth hub to synchronize the vehicle with the smartphone and three large motors and a mid-sized engine. Power is supplied by 6 AA batteries not included. The Mercedes-Benz Zetros is available today at 186.99 euros with one 38% discount.

Another LEGO Technic set on offer for the holiday season is the reproduction of the Porsche 911 RSR. Although not remotely controllable, it is one of the best automotive replicas available today: consisting of 1,580 pieces, boasts a detailed cockpit, independent and visible differential suspension and a six-cylinder boxer engine with movable pistons positioned in front of the rear axle. In short, the faithful reproduction of the German racing car to be exhibited in your room, in your study or (for the most passionate) in the living room. The Porsche 911 RSR is among the top Amazon offers of the weekend: costs 127.00 euros with a 20% discount on the price list.

The third and last collector’s item discounted on Amazon is the heavy duty crane equipped with mechanical parts that work and can be operated by hand or with pneumatic piston. In particular, the cranes can be extended and raised thanks to the pneumatic system mounted on the body, while the winch can be operated manually. By opening the hood, however, you will be able to admire the 6-cylinder in-line engine with movable pistons.

