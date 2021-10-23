“sets too big for StageCraft technology”

The scope of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 by director James Gunn appears to be epic in size. Production is gearing up to begin filming, and Gunn is continuing to provide new information to fans via Twitter.

Although the film won’t be out until 2023, Gunn made it clear that the sets will be so huge that they are too big to use StageCraft technology of Industrial Light and Magic, a sophisticated tool used by Disney for The Mandalorian.

The technology is made up of huge screens of the highest quality that basically replace green screens. It is capable of creating realistic environments in real time, allowing for dynamic and better-looking sets.

On Twitter, a fan asked James Gunn if the next sequel will use StageCraft technology and the director responded bluntly. “No, none. All the sets are too big for technology” as you can see in the tweet at the bottom of the news.

The conversation continued with Gunn responding to a fan who assumed his production team had a dream job: “My guess is that at this moment they think differently as they rush to finish our sets on time (thanks to all the people who are working hard on those sets now!). ”

Chris Pratt meanwhile let us know with a video that the shooting of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 has begun, among the new additions to the cast we will see Will Poulter in the role of Adam Warlock, while Gamora by Zoe Saldana, Groot by Vin Diesel will also return. Bradley Cooper’s Rocket and Dave Bautista’s Drax. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.