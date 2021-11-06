setting and historical period perhaps revealed by a leak – Nerd4.life

Assassin’s Creed Infinity has already been announced by Ubisoft as a sort of revolution within the series, but otherwise nothing has been revealed yet even with regard to the most awaited information, which usually are those relating to thesetting and historical period where the events will take place.

This is therefore particularly interesting alleged leak which seems to reveal the elements in question, even if the fact that it comes from 4chan makes us take it as an absolutely uncontrolled rumor and therefore to be taken with a lot of pliers. However, the user in question claims to have obtained the information within a previous leak on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla which turned out to be partially true, so the thing could be taken into consideration.

Assassin’s Creed Infinity would reportedly actually be a reboot of the series, which should keep some elements of the original chapters but “clean up” the general story of all the events and choices considered conflicting or too disconnected from the story.

According to this reconstruction, Assassin’s Creed Infinity would be set in XVI century and would take us back to Asia, between the Middle East and the Indian area. The settings would mainly concern three major capitals and the surrounding areas, that is Constantinople, Esfahan and Delhi, between the Ottoman Caliphate India.

The game’s story should focus on a single killer, retracing some elements of the original but rewriting parts of the overall story of the series. Assassin’s Creed Infinity is expected to receive numerous updates with additional content that will bring other parts of the story and even more environments, which will be added for free to the game, which should be a game as a service.

Recently, Ubisoft confirmed that Assassin’s Creed Infinity will not be free to play, and that it will be ambitious but faithful to the narrative. In the meantime, we await official information on this.