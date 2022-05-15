Seven adrenaline and adventure movies for a good action marathon on Netflix

Omar Sy and Laurent Lafitte return in the second installment of the action-comedy “Incompatible.” (Netflix)

Do you enjoy stories with gunshots, chases and hits? Netflix has a special selection for you in its extensive catalog of movies. Since the recently released incompatible 2 to big action titles like edge of tomorrow Y BabyDrivercheck this list of productions full of adrenaline and adventures to put together a marathon this weekend.

incompatible 2

In this police comedy, omar sy Y Laurent Lafitte They give life to Ousmane Diakité and François Monge, two police officers with very different ways of working and experiences. Unexpectedly, this duo returns for a new installment focused on an investigation that takes them on a trip to France. At first, everything seemed to indicate that it was a simple illegal drug sale, but as they get deeper into the clues, they find themselves surrounded by a large-scale criminal case. It premiered on May 6 .

The two police officers with very different styles and experiences come together again to pursue the lead of an investigation in France. (Netflix)

edge of tomorrow

Tom Cruise Y Emily Blunt star in this 2014 film that was inspired by the light novel All You Need is Kill, written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka. In the not too distant future, aliens invade Earth and the military strength of the US and other countries is overwhelmed by their sheer might. Commander William Cage had never seen combat in his entire life until he is tasked with a suicide mission that he must accomplish or it will be the end of the human race.

In this film, Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt face off against alien forces. (Netflix)

the army of the dead

Zack Snyder marked his return to the genre of zombies with this cinematographic fiction about a group of mercenaries who accept a very dangerous mission (to infiltrate a completely infected Las Vegas) in exchange for a large sum of money. Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder and more actors make up the cast of this action adventure and walking dead.

Dave Bautista leads a team of mercenaries in the midst of a zombie apocalypse. (Netflix)

Sweet Girl

“Ray Cooper, a devoted family man, swears to bring to justice the pharmaceutical company responsible for recalling a drug that could have saved the life of his wife, who died of cancer. But when the search for the truth leads Ray to a deadly encounter that puts him and his daughter Rachel in danger, his mission becomes a desire for revenge to protect the family he has left, ”says the synopsis. official of this story starring Jason Momoa and Elizabeth Merced.

Jason Momoa and Isabela Merced play a father and a daughter, respectively, in “Sweet Girl.” (Netflix)

Kate

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is Kate, a hit woman who has been poisoned and will only have 24 hours to take revenge against whoever ordered her death. Throughout the search for her killer, she develops a close bond with the daughter of one of the victims she left behind in her past as a criminal and protects her from her on her way to the culprit. .

Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Miku Martineau star in this action film shot in Japan. (Netflix)

rescue mission

Read the premise here: “Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth) is a mercenary forged in the fire of a thousand battles, and the word fear is not in his dictionary. His next mission is to rescue the son of an international criminal who is behind bars. Hemmed in by drug traffickers and arms smugglers, he plunges into danger, always on the brink of death.”

Chris Hemsworth faces drug traffickers and arms smugglers in this fiction directed by Sam Hargrave. (Netflix)

BabyDriver

Directed by Edgar Wright and starring Ansel Elgort, this film chronicles the journey of Baby, a getaway driver who intends to leave the days of crime and start a new life when he falls deeply in love with a beautiful woman. However, when he fails on an operation for a gangster gang, they both find themselves in the crosshairs of the mob boss and are in imminent danger.

Ansel Elgort, Kevin Spacey, Lily James, Eiza González, Jon Hamm, Jamie Foxx and Jon Bernthal star in this action story. (Netflix)

