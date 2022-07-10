Seven clues to know that your love (also summer) is not going to work

Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck had an ephemeral love. They lived together, in the midst of a pandemic. Many, in fact, gave the relationship that nickname: “the couple of the pandemic.” The Covid, guilty of that historic situation, is still present in our lives. They did not continue their relationship. Its durability was measured in months and after the breakup, of course, came the speculation about the causes of the separation. When they started going out together it was not summer, when with fewer commitments we are more predisposed to social relationships (including love ones), but without a doubt their relationship suffered from some symptom that presaged a not too distant end.

According to some studies, summer opens the door for us to establish a relationship with more predisposition. Analysts attribute it to hormonal changes, the provision of more time for leisure, the absence of stress or the absence of commitments that allow us to be more open to other experiences, among other causes. Other relationship experts are busy preaching that summer love is an urban legend, that there are other times of the year when love is more likely. Be that as it may, a relationship with little future can start at any time. And, when it ends, it usually happens that we question what has happened and why it has not been longer.

Unmistakable signs that the relationship is not going to prosper

It is sure that the other person has been sending you signals of his lack of commitment constantly, but most likely you will not take them into account. According to psychologist Sara Navarrete, director of the Center for Clinical and Health Psychology in Valencia, there are some very common mistakes on first dates that clearly show that the other person is not ready to start a new relationship. However, we blind ourselves and do not pay attention to those signs that tell us about the inconsistency of that love.

“It’s very common for everything to start out well, spend time together, and then fail soon after because one of the two parties didn’t want a serious relationship. Then the other is left feeling frustrated and having wasted time. their self-esteem or come to think that it is bad luck or that it is impossible to have a real relationship. It is a more common pattern than it seems and the problem is that we did not know how to see on the first dates some very clear signs that that person was not really available”, explains the expert with whom we wanted to delve into those patterns that reveal whether there really is a predisposition to love or not and which she details in detail in her book Now I.

7 mistakes that predict a fleeting love

In the text, Sara Navarrete promulgates a series of tips that serve as a guide to get out of the loop of failed relationships. But she also details what are the 7 most common mistakes made on first dates and that show that the other person is not ready to have a relationship.

He continually talks about his “ex”. “It takes time to get over the breakup, grieve, and move on. That’s why, if we notice that the other person continually has his “ex” in his head, it’s worth talking about and assessing that perhaps he needs space to spend this time. process or even return to their previous relationship,” says the expert. You are not among their priorities. At certain vital moments, there are other priorities that demand a lot of time and energy. There are infinite reasons and they are all valid, but you have to tread carefully. The ideal is to be able to converge. It may be that he is the right person and that he is going through a situation in which his priorities are different, even if it is something specific. However, there is a possibility that this is his usual pattern. Keep in mind that if there are such clear preferences, maybe you are not interested. You don’t want exclusivity. “If you want an open relationship, that’s great. But if yours is a monogamous relationship and the other person tells you this, it’s clear that they don’t see you as a fixed partner to start a relationship,” says the psychologist. He is afraid of commitment. He happens to a lot of people, even more so when getting engaged before has been a great disappointment. His interest fluctuates. “If the other person goes from being very interested and involved in you to not paying attention to you for days. In this case, it is clear that they do not know what they want, that they have other very demanding pressures or in the worst case, that they has serious relationship problems and tries to approach and move away at the same time. The ideal is that you move away. Especially if you do not know what motivates these changes, “explains Sara Navarrete. The time he dedicates to you is very limited >> Lack of time is always a lack of priority. We make time for what matters to us, so if we see that little attention is paid to us, it is important to turn the page. He does not know what he wants. “She’s a weather vane and she’s not sure what she wants. She doesn’t know what to do with her life or how you could fit into her plans. My recommendation is that you leave radically because she’ll have to find out what she wants in her life first. On the contrary, he will join your plans to later see that that is not what he wants or change you to go in another direction”, concludes Sara Navarrete.

