Seven criminals took over a hospital in Ecuador to kill a 16-year-old hitman, but the police managed to catch them

Seven criminals entered the hospital in Chonein emeraldson the northern border of Ecuador, to assassinate a 16-year-old hitman. The criminals who were armed with rifles and long weapons took five of the health area workers hostage and even used a nurse as a human shield.

The elite forces of the National Police intervened in the health center and regained control, in addition they released the hostages and evacuated other people, as announced by the general commander, general Faust Salinas.

The Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapatainformed the media that the police action to retake control of the hospital happened “without a single shot.”

In an interview on public television, the Secretary of State indicated that this violent act is part of the “confrontations between criminal gangs for spaces of power, illegal economies and issues of micro-trafficking”. This was ratified by Commander Salinas in a press conference offered this Monday morning, who added that these people seek to control not only drug trafficking micromarkets but also international markets.

According to the information provided by the National Police, the seven criminals who took over the hospital were looking for aliases Dirty facewho was wounded by a bullet, but who was not in that health center.

The criminals entered the hospital and intimidated the staff with shots. Seeing that alias Cara Sucia was not there, they tried to escape, but when they couldn’t, they took the people from the health center hostage.

Salinas reported that the elite forces of the National Police intervened immediately, the necessary protocols were activated and “a perimeter fence was formed with several units.” Once the hospital was surrounded and given a “tactical advantage”, the officer in charge of the operation and his team entered the place and reached the second floor, where the criminals were. There a confrontation took place in which “the criminals shot at the police officers, the uniformed officers responded and they surrendered. The police subdued and immobilized them,” said the commanding general.

According to the information available, alias Cara Sucia is a 16-year-old underage hit man. Commander Salinas reported that alias Cara Sucia is involved in several criminal acts and is being investigated for allegedly having participated in an attack in which a police officer died. Salinas assured that the minor “was contrary to the group of The Choneros That’s why they were looking for him.”

As a result of the operation, the police seized 2 rifles, 3 shotguns and 2 ballistic vests. The Armed Forces that provided support to the Police reported that they also seized 227 ammunition.

Of the seven detainees, one is a foreigner and the remaining six are Ecuadorians. Salinas reported that some have a history of drug trafficking and possession.

Esmeraldas is the most violent province in Ecuador, according to the rate of violent deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.

Until October 20 of this year, the province of Esmeraldas registered 416 violent deaths since January 2022, 179% more than the 149 homicides in 2021.

emeralds It has a rate of 64 homicides per 100,000 inhabitants, which is the highest rate in the country’s history and one of the ten highest rates per city in the world, along with the Mexican rates. Tijuana Y acapulco or the Venezuelans Caracas and Guyana City.

The armed groups and criminal gangs that operate there keep the inhabitants in anguish, who have even chosen to close their businesses earlier in order to protect themselves from criminals who extort and intimidate them.

Salinas informed the local media that during this latest State of Exception, which includes Esmeraldas, Guayas and Santo Domingo, violence has decreased and gave figures on police actions that have allowed the seizure of 8,000 weapons and the intervention of 113 “whites.” ”, that is, people who occupy important positions in the organized criminal networks that operate in the country.

