Seven curiosities of the actress of Overcome the Absence

Learn more about the protagonist of ‘Overcome the Absence’, which will soon arrive at Las Estrellas By: Santiago Mobarak JUN. 21. 2022

Instagram Mayrin Villanueva

Add us to your home screen to visit us easier and faster Add

After conquering the audience in “Si nos dejan”, Mayrin Villanueva is back on the small screen with “Vencer la Ausencia”, the fourth installment of Rosy Ocampo’s ‘Vencer’ universe.

In this production, the actress gives life to ‘Esther’, a woman who will suffer great pain that will change her life: “He is going to have a loss that no one wants to have, which is the loss of a sonYou’ll see this story.”

Now that Mayrín is back in Las Estrellas, we tell you some curiosities about this beloved actress.

See in the following gallery how the actress has changed throughout the soap operas:

From ‘Preciosa’ to the devoted mother of ‘Rubí’: look at the transformation of Mayrín Villanueva

Seven things you may not have known about Mayrín Villanueva

1. He was born on October 8, 1971 in the city of Toluca, State of Mexico.

two. His first job was in an amusement park when he was 15 years old.. According to the actress, with the salary she earned operating games she bought clothes.

3. His debut on television was in the series “My generation”where he shared credits with Jorge Poza, with whom he married and had two children.

4. The first telenovela in which he participated was “Preciosa”, a Pedro Damián production starring Iran Castillo.

5. “Adventures in time”, “Friends and rivals”, “A lucky family”, “Lie to live”, “My heart is yours”, “Rubí” and “Single with daughters” are some of the soap operas in which he has participated.

6. In 2003, she won the TVyNovelas award for Best Female Newcomer for her performance in “Niña amada mía.”

7. Currently She is married to actor Eduardo Santamarina.whom he met on the set of “I love Juan Querendón.”