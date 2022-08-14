Seven diets that we should avoid if we want to lose weight

if you’re trying lose weight you have probably searched which is the best diet to get it in less time. Many times these diets work in the short term, but beware, they are usually not healthy and in the long term may have rebound effect or not work. Today at COOLthelifestyle we tell you what they are the worst diets you can do if you want to lose weight.

worst diets for weight loss

carnivorous

The carnivorous diet requires eating meat along with eggs and other fats, including cheese, excluding carbohydrates and vegetables. This diet is not healthy or sustainable, it is high in saturated fat, which can increase cholesterol levels.

whole 30

30 days of strict diet no sugar, whole grains, dairy, legumes and alcoholamong other foods. The approach of this diet is consistent; focus more on whole foods instead of packaged or processed. This results in increased energy input and restful sleep. However, there are certain foods that we should not get rid of, including dairy.

whole 30 does not follow a nutritional logic and it is not recommended if you want to have a healthy diet. It is designed to follow a 30-day diet, no more, however, it is usually continued for longer since leaving it would mean a rebound effect or not continue losing weight. Summary: We create a cycle of food guilt and a toxic relationship with it.

Atkins, variant of the keto diet

similar to the keto and is often associated with the names of Jennifer Lopez or the actress Halle Berry. It was very popular at the time and has coherent foundations, like the Whole 30: lower carbohydrates and consume more protein and fat.

Yes, kilos are lost, but we are not learning to eat if we leave carbohydrates aside, so when we start eating them again, the well-known rebound effect occurs. It is an unsustainable diet in the long term and can increase cholesterol levels.

Clean eating + vegan

It consists of consuming foods in their natural state, including exclusively foods of vegetable origin, unprocessed or refined. The problem?

It is very difficult to carry it out in the world in which we live and if we comply with it, we eliminate many rich and fundamental foods for our body. In addition, it is very difficult to maintain it in the long term given the amount of prohibited foods.

‘baby diet’

They say that you can lose up to 3 kilos in a week, since it consists of consuming food in liquid or semi-liquid formwhich does not mean that it is less caloric.

‘detox’

They can be positive as crash diets for a couple of days to eliminate excesses, especially after times of eating a lot, such as Christmas or summer. But it is not good to keep them for longer, nor effective for losing weight since it has a low caloric load, which can complicate basic functions of our body.

ducan

Does it ring a bell? She was followed by millions of people. Its high protein and low calorie content promotes rapid weight loss… but at the cost of dehydration, dizziness, osteoporosis…