Seven differences between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo

This is the debate that rages in world football: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi?

For some, the Argentine is the greatest player of all time and for others, the Portuguese is on top. What cannot be denied, however, is the fact that these two players are the best of their generation and no one else even comes close to the level at which they operate.

What makes their rivalry even more complex is that despite being goalscorers, they are both very different from each other. While Messi is more technically focused, Ronaldo relies on power and an incredible work ethic.

Almost every aspect of their game contrasts sharply with each other, and here we take a look at those differences.

#1 Finish

Cristiano Ronaldo

Start with what they do best: finish. In the past 5 years, these two have scored more goals than many teams combined. It is for this reason that no one but them has occupied the first 2 places of the Ballon d’Or in the last 5 years.

The Portuguese is a solid finisher – that’s his greatest strength. Whether from the tightest angles or from the longest distance, you can bet your life on Cristiano Ronaldo to score in a minute. He relies heavily on power to ensure his shots land on completion and it works more often than not.

Lionel Messi

As the Portuguese uses power to finish his shots, the Argentine prefers to place his shots with precision and he almost always does it flawlessly. The brilliant technique and precision of the 6-time Ballon d’Or winner allow him to place his shots in the most difficult situations.

That strength that allowed him to score so many goals will continue to do so because technique never diminishes with age, it improves like wine.

#2 Dribbling

Cristiano Ronaldo

Once upon a time, Cristiano Ronaldo was one of the best dribblers in the world. During his time at Sporting and United, he snatched the ball from deep and dribbled past many players to score. His labyrinthine freestyle dribbling has ruined the nights of many defenders.

However, he’s not the same now as he can rarely pull off a single successful dribble these days. The problem is, his dribbling style has caused him to become a bit predictable at one point in his career. His dribbling method doesn’t often go over very well in La Liga – as we’ve seen with Gareth Bale now.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi is the best dribbler in the world. His tight control while dribbling is quite amazing and the fact that people wonder how he actually does it. The ball seems to stick to his feet – as if he was born with it and is an extension of his leg.

This is the one area where Lionel Messi is squarely superior to Cristiano Ronaldo – or any player for that matter – and leaves little room for debate.

#3 Aerial Threat

Cristiano Ronaldo

He doesn’t jump, he flies. The Portuguese has perhaps the biggest jump in the game as he feels like he’s floating in the air while he’s at it. His superb jumping technique allows him to stay in the air for maximum time and his precise header allows him to put the ball into the net with precision.

In this aspect, Cristiano Ronaldo is much better than Lionel Messi.

Lionel Messi

The one aspect of his overall game that makes us want more is his aerial ability. Lionel Messi can do anything except score frequently with his header. If he scored a few headers, he is far from what we could call aerial. His short stature is the only reason for this, as there is no doubt that he would have been very good in the air if he had been a few inches taller.

he’s shown some improvement in numerical terms by scoring a few headers this season, but he’s by no means prolific in the air.

#4 Pass

Cristiano Ronaldo

In his Manchester United days, it wasn’t something he did often. He preferred to dribble rather than pass to a teammate and build play. At Real Madrid, however, his style of play has changed considerably and he brings in his teammates a lot more than before.

His passing game, however, is not as creative as it should be for a player of his caliber. He rarely executes a perfect through ball or a lob pass to get his teammate through on goal. After so many years of playing football at the top, one can conclude that this is the biggest shortcoming of his game – something that costs him a lot of appreciation.

Lionel Messi

There are very few players in the world who can pass the ball as easily as Lionel Messi in the final third. The Argentine is a mastermind at creating chances for his teammates by slipping in vicious punching passes that dismantle the defense of so many teams.

His unreal close control allows him to pass from the tightest of spaces and his hawkish vision gives him the precision that makes him effective. He can be closed off by multiple defenders and not prevent him from breaking through them with a divine pass.

#5 Rhythm

Cristiano Ronaldo

One of the deadliest aspects of his game is the pacing. He can outrun almost any defender in the world. His incredible thigh muscle strength allows him to stride forward and cover a lot of ground in a very short time.

His running style is really advantageous when there is free space to run. However, where space is tight, it can rarely run there at full speed.

Lionel Messi

Although the Argentine is also fast, his sprinting style is very different from the reigning Ballon d’Or winner. He runs with short steps – as you would expect from looking at his size – and this allows him to twist and turn more and wreak havoc against defenses.

This style of sprinting is what allows him the extra yards and looks almost elusive.

#6 First touch

Cristiano Ronaldo

First contact is an essential part of a player’s skill set. It differentiates the good from the best. A good first touch is the sign of a smart player. Anyone who has played a bit of football knows how difficult it is to control an incoming pass.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s first touch is decent, to say the least. It’s not smart, or awesome, just decent. He can receive the ball and control it, but not always make room with it. While shooting, however, the decent becomes legendary as he scored astonishing goals with his first touch – something only he can do best.

Lionel Messi

When it comes to first contact, there are a few better than Lionel Messi. What makes him a genius is his subtle first touch. With his first touch itself, he defeats the defenders and makes room for himself. His awareness when receiving the ball in a passing environment is incredible.

Close to goal, however, his first touch to score isn’t quite as glorious as the Portuguese’s. Cristiano’s awareness of the sticks in these scenarios is better than the Argentine’s.

#7 Lower foot strength

Cristiano Ronaldo

The former United man’s left foot is about as strong as his right when it comes to shooting. The power he generates from his supposedly weaker foot while taking a hit leaves many with their eyes wide open.

However, he doesn’t really use it while dribbling. In this regard, his weak foot is really weak. To be fair to him, however, not all players are Santi Cazorla and can use both feet even while dribbling.

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi has scored great goals with his right foot. Although his weaker right foot isn’t as strong as the Portuguese’s left foot, it’s more effective when closer to the goal.

Even with his right foot, Messi seems to place the ball pretty well, but other than that – and over long distances – his right is almost obsolete and he only uses it for running and balancing.