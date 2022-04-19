Seven Dominicans arrested in PR who transported cocaine valued at more than 11 million dollars

The US Coast Guard based in Puerto Rico announced on Tuesday the seizure of a shipment of cocaine with an estimated value of $11.7 million in two interventions that took place in waters to the east and north of the island.

The operation also ended with the arrest of seven alleged smugglers from the Dominican Republic, According to the Coast Guard statement.

The approximately 1,289 pounds of cocaine (about 585 kilograms) were unloaded yesterday at the San Juan Coast Guard Base.

The first boat, which was carrying three citizens of the Dominican Republic and eight bales of cocaine, was intercepted north of San Juan.

The second intervention took place on the coast of Aguadilla (northwest)where the crew of a Customs and Border Protection aircraft sighted a suspicious fast boat.

Four men, also Dominicans, were traveling in it together with six bales who tested positive for cocaine.

The alleged smugglers apprehended face federal prosecution in Puerto Rico for criminal charges that carry a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life in prison.

This is the third announcement of a significant amount of cocaine seized in Puerto Rican waters in April.

On the 12th, the Puerto Rico Police seized a cache valued at 13.1 million dollars in a coastal area of ​​the municipality of Humacao, in the east of the island.

For its part, the US Coast Guard based in Puerto Rico announced on the 5th the seizure of a shipment of approximately 1,000 kilograms of cocaine, valued at 20 million dollars, on the western coast of the island.