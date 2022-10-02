Seven films to discover the journey of Ana de Armas before becoming Marilyn Monroe

After his shocking recreation of Marilyn Monroe in Blonde -film directed by Andrew Dominik now available on Netflix-, many wondered where he had been Anne of Arms All these years; and the answer is: closer than many believe.

This 34-year-old actress, born in Cuba and raised in Spain, participated from her adolescence in numerous films, very different from each other but equally striking. Many of them well known, even when her participation has been relegated to second place.

Here, a tour of some of her most outstanding works, to learn more about the path that the interpreter has traveled to become one of the great favorites of the next awards season.

It was 2015, and after a successful television stint in Spain, Ana de Armas was looking for the best way to get to Hollywood. That’s why she didn’t hesitate when she was offered to share the screen with Keanu Reeves in this suspenseful and erotic film directed by Eli Roth.

A married man, who takes advantage of his family’s absence to shelter two lost teenagers in his cabin; what seems like the beginning of a hot night turns into a nightmare, which Ana de Armas twists in her favor to capture the attention of the audience through sheer sensuality.

The dangerous side of desire (knock knock) is available on Star+.

For the boxers of yesterday and today, Roberto “Hand of stone” Duran He was and is a legend. The Panamanian, who retired after a car accident in Buenos Aires, was measured above the ring with rivals such as Sugar Ray Leonard or Marvin Hagler, and his fame was such that he transcended the specialty and reached the cinema.

In the film that tells his story, Robert De Niro plays his coach and Ana de Armas plays his wife, Felicidad Iglesias. A qualitative leap for the Cuban, which she was encouraged to take on a leading role and fulfilled.

Stone hands (hands of stone) is available on HBO Max.

Although her name gradually began to appear more and more often in newspapers and magazines, Ana de Armas still needed a blockbuster that would put her directly on the cover, and she found it in the late sequel to Blade Runner directed by Denis Villeneuve.

The film did not remain in the memory of almost anyone, but the presence of the actress did. Critics and viewers agreed that De Armas was able to outshine Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford; a simple task in terms of the first, but quite an achievement in relation to the protagonist of the Indiana Jones saga.

blade runner 2049 (2017) is available on Netflix.

Change of registry for the actress. This time it was about participating in a choral experiment, which was based on a classic mystery structure in the style of the refined intrigues of Agatha Christie.

Between knives and secrets It went beyond any inspiration, and breathed new life into the genre, thanks to a range of actors: from Christopher Plummer to Chris Evans, passing through Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Colette, and of course, De Armas. One of the most attractive and intelligent films of recent years, in which Ana was pleased to be a part.

Between knives and secrets (Knives Out) is available on Netflix.

The announcement that Ana de Armas would be a “Bond girl” in no time to die helped mitigate the news that it was Daniel Craig’s farewell as 007. And while the young woman’s part is limited to less than a third of the total footage, her role as an agent is completely convincing and seductive. With pistols, with machine guns, in fajina clothes or a party dress, the Cuban woman left her mark on the saga, breaking the myth that men are preferred to spies.

no time to die (No Time To Die) is available on Amazon Prime Video.

As if it were an extension of his character in no time to diethe star returned to action, this time as the main character. the gray man is an adventure as unlikely as it is dizzying, where both Ana and Ryan Gosling spend their time running from one place to another, killing people and blowing up everything in their path.

The film does not resist further analysis than that of letting oneself be carried away by nonsense, and incidentally enjoying the interpreter, who was required to train her physical skills more than her acting skills for the role. Quite the opposite of what happens in Blonde.

the gray man (The Gray Man) is available on Netflix.

Ana de Armas’ path before putting herself in Marilyn’s shoes ends with deep watera suspense film that premiered directly on platforms without going through the cinema.

Three decades ago Adrian Lyne’s name was synonymous with erotic thrillers, thanks to the trifecta made up of Nine weeks and a half (1986), Fatal Attraction (1987) and Indecent Proposal (1993). At eighty years old, the director decided to go back to the sources and concocted this story about a sensual married woman (De Armas) who has extramarital affairs with the consent of her husband (Ben Affleck). The result did not have as much impact as the romance that both actors lived on the set, especially because of how badly it ended, months before Ben returned to passion by contract with Jennifer Lopez.