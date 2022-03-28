Seven footballers, at risk of missing the World Cup

The Mexican team will play on Wednesday what can be considered a procedural game against The Saviorheading to Qatar World Cup. But there are other problems that must be resolved, such as not reaching the World Cup with a depleted team, due to suspensions. You have to be on your toes, since seven players who can be considered a base for the team Gerardo MartinoThey run that risk.

INSURANCE IN THE WORLD

With a draw or a win, Mexico will secure your place in the world Cup. Even losing can achieve the goal. The most catastrophic thing would be to fall by several goals against the Cuscatlecos, and that Costa Rica I beat him by several goals United States to send to Tricolor to the playoff

AT RISK

But what you have to take into account is the issue of suspensions for the first game of the world. This could happen if the Mexican players who carry a yellow card are booked again in next Wednesday’s game against the Central Americans.

REGULATION

The regulation of the FIFA World Cup 2022in its preliminary phase, marks in the Article 15concerning the cards.

1. They will not accumulate for the final phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022 neither the bookings with a single yellow card in the same match nor the pending suspensions derived from bookings imposed in different matches of the preliminary phase. However, suspensions for pending matches resulting from a direct red card or a double booking in matches in the preliminary phase of the FIFA World Cup 2022they will accumulate until the final phase.

2. If a player is booked twice in two different matches, he will be automatically suspended and will not be able to play the next match of his team.

3. If a player is sent off for a direct or indirect red card, he will be automatically suspended and will not be allowed to play in his team’s next match. In the case of direct red cards, other sanctions may be imposed.

4. The suspensions that have not been fulfilled during the competition must be fulfilled during the next official match of the selection.

WHAT SELECTED WOULD BE IN DANGER?

Taking this into account, beyond being careful not to see the red card in Wednesday’s game, the selected ones who carry a yellow card in the tie must be too careful, so as not to miss the first game of the world Cup. That little detail, could leave them out of the world.

The selected ones that carry this, are: Edson Alvarez, Jesus Gallardo, Raul Jimenez, Jesus Manuel Corona, louis romo, Gerardo Arteaga and Nestor Araujo. So they must be very careful, because if not, their trip to qatar could be at risk.