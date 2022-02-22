Seven graduates from the University of Navarra, among the top 100 of the MIR.

Seven graduates of the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Navarra have obtained a place among the top 100 positions in the Resident Internal Medicine exam (MIR) convened by the Ministry of Health.

Leire Sancho San Martina native of Astrain, has achieved the 19th position, while Guillermo Pablo de la Osa Hernandezfrom Pamplona, ​​has remained at 31. They are followed by Luis Alonso Martineznative of La Rioja, with the number 32, Javier Faus Cotinofrom Valencia, in 51, Carlos Blasco Fernández from Soriano, in 62nd place, Burgos Rut Fernandez Bezanillain 69, and Gabriela Uriarte Zavalaa native of Guipúzcoa, with the number 100.

The 93% of Medical School graduates submitted to the exam have obtained one of the 8,188 places offered by the Ministry, and nearly 50% are among the top 3,000 positions.

“After correcting the exam, I did my calculations and I knew this could happen, but I didn’t want to believe it,” he says. Leire Sancho. He also tells that at the time he was considering going to study medicine in another community, but his parents encouraged him to study at the University of Navarra. “Six years later, I think that listening to them and staying in Pamplona was the best decision I could have made”. Similarly, the MIR has prepared it at home and with the support of his family.

From his time at the Faculty, he highlights the good relationship and trust that is generated between classmates and professors. “In a profession like ours, the good human treatment it is essential, and, in addition to academics, it is the best thing I have taken with me after these years”.

Among the professors who have most marked his career at the University, he has a special memory of Dr. Javier Salvador, Dr. Leire Arba and Dr. José Luis del Pozo. “And the professors Carretero and Betesbecause of how they worked on the Digestive subject in sixth grade”.

Regarding the most immediate future, the specialty that most attracts him is Cardiology, and is considering the option of performing it in a hospital in Madrid. “Even so, before choosing a place, I would like to speak with some classmates from higher courses to find out their vision and make the best decision,” he highlights.