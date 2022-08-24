Seven healthy and quick-to-prepare Tupperware to take to work

The junk food chains are the order of the day and many people eat here several times a week to not spend too much and have the food fixed during the workday. However, you can do it sometime, but the most recommended is choose healthier foods They provide the nutrients the body needs.

It is best to choose healthy and fast tupperware for work, in this way, you will not fall into the temptation of regularly going to establishments that are not recommended and in exchange you will eat in a healthy and balanced way. Is about easy to prepare recipes that can be part of your daily diet. Of course there are many more and from here we advise you to investigate on your own to add other foods to your particular recipe.

Eating away from home is not convenient for you and if you want to save money and eat better, the ideal is prepare homemade tupperware and include fast and healthy food to your work. In addition, you have many types of tupperware, suitable for including the main dish and a side dish in the same space. There are even glass utensils on the market with several independent compartments so that you can heat any of them.

Healthy food tupperware recipes to take to the office

Save time and money with these delicious and healthy recipes that you can prepare in a short time so that you can eat well in your workplace. Preparing healthy and tasty meals to take them in tupperware is not that complicated and from here we are going to show you how to do it.

Paste with TUNAFISH

It is one of the best healthy food containers and one of the recipes simpler. Simply fry onion, cherry tomatoes, basil and add tuna and wholemeal macaroni, previously cooked.

Quinoa salad with nuts and forest fruits

This salad is very easy to prepare. Just add the following ingredients and dress it with extra virgin olive oil, vinegar and salt: chicken breast, walnuts, berries, almonds, hazelnuts, orange segments and previously boiled quinoa.

salmon salad

To make this salad you will need: ripe tomato, spring onion, lettuce, pickles in vinegar, fresh salmon and to dress extra virgin olive oil, ground black pepper and salt.

Green beans with tofu

If you have never tried tofu, perhaps this recipe is the excuse you need to incorporate a typical vegan ingredient delicious and nutritious. In this recipe you will have to sauté green beans with garlic and marinate the tofu with soy sauce and then include it in the preparation.

rice with ratatouille

This is another of the best ideas for healthy food containers. Place cooked rice in a mold and prepare a simple ratatouille in the pan with green pepper, aubergine, onion, courgette and crushed tomato. Once you have your homemade ratatouille, pour it along with the rice.

artichoke quiche

Take the following ingredients to a bowl: 0% cream for cooking, light cheese, egg and Serrano ham. On the other hand, clean the artichokes and fry them in the pan in very small pieces to later incorporate them into the previous mixture. Finally, put it in a mold and bake all the ingredients in the oven until the quiche is ready.

Rice salad

Prepare a rich rice salad with the following ingredients: brown rice, green beans, tuna, corn, white asparagus, goat cheese and add a splash of extra virgin olive oil.





