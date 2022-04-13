Seven imaging tests per minute in Spain

Miguel Ángel Trapero García and Alfonsa Friera Reyes.

In Spain, seven imaging tests are performed per minute to detect early or monitor any pathology, which makes it necessary to have good teams and professionals that allow the development of this great care activity that directly impacts the health of the population, according to the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) on World Health Day.

“The Medicine cannot be understood without Radiologyand a few years ago it began to develop from the SERAM a registry that would allow knowing in what state the health technology used for imaging tests was, where the high level of obsolescence that existed was revealed “he points out Miguel Angel Trapero Garciamedical specialist and member of the SERAM strategy commission.

The SERAM report, along with documents from other organizations, were taken into account by the health authoritiesand the result has been an important item of European funds dedicated to this, more than justified, technological renovation. Following a co-governance model, fundamentally in defining the way to prioritize investment, the Investment Plan in High Technology Equipment (inveat) of the National system of health (SNS), which aims to reduce the obsolescence of the current technological park of the SNS. This will make it possible to increase the overall survival and quality of life of patients, by diagnosing diseases at earlier stages.

Inveat Plan and its 100% technological renovation

The Inveat Plan has a investment of 796.1 million of euros distributed between 2021 and 2022. Specifically, they will be used for the technological renewal of 100 percent of the equipment in the SNS who are 12 years old or older and, additionally, from linear accelerators and Computed Tomography (CT) of 10-11 years (850 teams in total), in line with the recommendations of scientific societies, such as SERAM, which will make Spain find itself in the first positions of compliance with the COCIR Rules with respect to neighboring countries .

In addition, “this investment represents an increase in the number of equipment in the 67 percent in PET-CT, 36 percent in neuroradiology angiographers; 13.4% in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), 10.8% in planning CT, 10.3% in hemodynamic equipment; 10 percent on linear accelerators; 8.5 percent in digital brachytherapy equipment; 8 percent on Spect-CT gamma cameras; 6 percent in vascular angiographers; and 4.3 percent in TC” points out Trapero.

For its part, Alfonsa Friera Reyesresponsible for professional affairs of the Spanish Society of Medical Radiology (SERAM) comments that “this plan will allow diagnostic improvements and reduction of imaging test times, increasing the safety of patients and professionals and bringing high-tech healthcare to some places where it did not exist”. The Invest Plan It is a good example of collaboration between the Government and scientific societies that aims to care for and improve the health of the population.