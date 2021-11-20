seven injured, dozens of arrests

Violent protests erupted in Rotterdam in the Netherlands during a demonstration that saw hundreds of participants against the government-announced lockdown to deal with the Covid pandemic. According to reports from Dutch broadcaster Nos, police shot and wounded two people. “We fired warning shots as well as direct shots because they were life-threatening situations,” said police spokesperson Patricia Wessels, justifying the agents’ actions. “Dozens of arrests have been made and it is expected that more will be made, around seven people have been injured, including policemen”

Shortly before the agents had fired warning shots to try to quell the revolt, during which some fireworks were fired by demonstrators and several fires were set. The mayor of Rotterdam, Ahmed Aboutaleb, described the uprising as “an orgy of violence, the police had to use weapons to defend themselves”. According to Dutch media, hoolingas from soccer teams’ supporters participated in the revolt.

Clashes in the square in Rotterdam

Riot police were also deployed. At least one police car was set on fire and others were damaged. Firefighters and police officers were hit with objects. The broadcaster’s images showed sidewalk fires and trash cans thrown into the street.

Rail services to and from Rotterdam have been suspended until further notice due to the riots, Dutch railways announced. The demonstration, organized by various organizations, was against the government’s plans to introduce a new regulation that provides a lockdown for the unvaccinated, allowing only the vaccinated and those recovered from Covid to access events, bars and restaurants.

Holland was the first European country to restore a partial lockdown after Covid infections rose to record levels. On November 12, when the government announced the squeeze, the demonstrators clashed with the police in The Hague. In January, again in the Netherlands, when the first post-war curfew came into effect, a wave of unrest never seen in 40 years had erupted.

