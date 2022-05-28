Seven international films with scenes shot in the DR

Hollywood is the house of films, but not everything is filmed on it. Many actors, directors, and crews move to certain locations in order to recreate scenes on their filmsThere is the case of the Dominican Republic, which has become very crowded by celebrities to record complete films or some key scenes.

Many times they communicate through the DGCINE that they would carry out these shoots, but there are some that in past decades did not become as viral as those of today.

Here we present 7 films that perhaps you did not know that some scenes were recorded in Dominican lands:

1- The Godfather II: in the Colonial Zone

This second installment follows the life of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) as a mob boss and a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) from his childhood in Sicily to the founding of the Corleone family in New York.

Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) walks the streets of Havana, Cuba and truly was on Duarte Avenue and La Mella in the Dominican capital.

2- Pirates of the Caribbean: in the Samaná Peninsula

Captain Barbossa (Geoffrey Rush) steals the ship from pirate Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) and kidnaps Elizabeth (Keira Knightley), a friend of Will Turner’s (Orlando Bloom). Barbossa and his crew are victims of a spell that condemns them to live forever and transform every night into living skeletons.

Jack Sparrow (Johnny Depp) arrives at the lush vegetation, located in the Samaná Peninsula, specifically Cayo de los Pajaros.

3- Jurassic Park: at the Amber Museum, Puerto Plata

Billionaire John Hammond (Richard Attenborough) realizes his dream of cloning Jurassic dinosaurs and creating an island theme park with them. Before opening the park to the general public, Hammond invites a couple of scientists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern) and a mathematician (Jeff Goldblum) to check the feasibility of the project.

The famous mosquito inside the amber from the movie Jurassic Park was recorded at the Amber Museum in Puerto Plata.

4.Miami Vice: in the Colonial City and Capotillo

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/28/jamie-foxx-y-another-walking-on-the-street-cebefc1d.jpg (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

A case involving drug dealers and a murder in South Florida takes a personal turn for undercover detectives Sonny Crockett (Colin Farrell) and Ricardo Tubbs (Jamie Foxx). The unorthodox Crockett falls in love with the Chinese-Cuban wife (Gong Li) of a drug and arms dealer, while Tubbs faces an attack on his loved ones.

Sonny Crockett (Colin Farrell) and Ricardo Tubbs (Jamie Foxx) visit “little Haiti” which was actually the Capotillo sector in the National District and later moved to the Colonial Zone.

5- The Good Shepherd: in the Colonial City and Santiago

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/28/a-group-of-people-standing-9fbbd0c7.jpg (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Discreet, idealistic and intensely loyal, Edward Wilson (Matt Damon) discovers that serving in the OSS and later being a founding member of the Central Intelligence Agency is the perfect career for a man of his talents.

A modified house for one of the founders of the CIA, was made on Duarte Street with Father Billini just like the recreation of the Belgian Congo. And the fire that occurred in the film was filmed at the Cibao Airport.

6- Rambo II: on the banks of the Chavón River, La Romana

https://resources.diariolibre.com/images/2022/05/28/un-helicóptero-en-el-aire-67c0f039.jpg (EXTERNAL SOURCE)

Former Green Beret John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) is released from prison by Colonel Trautman (Richard Crenna) to help him search for American prisoners of war in Southeast Asia.

The filmography that tells the story of John Rambo (Sylvester Stallone) presents the landscape of the Chavón River Bank, simulating environments in Vietnam.

7- Fast and Furious: in The 4 winds, Azua-Barahona south route

Ex-convict Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) teams up with his old adversary, Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker), now working for the FBI in Los Angeles, to infiltrate a criminal organization that smuggles heroin. in the city.

The first scene where Dom, Letty, Santos and company steal a fuel truck.