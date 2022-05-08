“Seven kilos in three weeks”: Kim Kardashian’s flash diet arouses anger

The weight of the look. On the red carpet of the 2022 edition of the Met Gala on May 2, the stars, each more scintillating than the other, answered the call for the theme of the year: “Gilded Glamorr”. A “golden glamorwhich paid homage to America’s Golden Age. To best stick to the subject, Kim Kardashian chose, not an outfit, but a star to embody. And what could be better than the Hollywood icon par excellence: Marilyn Monroe. The multimillionaire heiress therefore managed to obtain the right to wear the dress created for the actress during the celebration of the birthday of her then lover, the President of the United States, John F. Fitzgerald. Only problem, the ex-wife of Kanye West had to lose “seven pounds in three weeks”. A drastic regime pointed out. It must now carry a new weight: the anger of Lili Reinhart.

Netflix series actress Riverdale, already known for her anti-regime positions, spoke out the next day on one of her social networks. Between fashion and health, the 25-year-old actress made her choice: “Walk down a red carpet and do an interview where you say how starved you are… Because you haven’t eaten carbs in a month… All that to fit into a fucking dress?”, she published on May 3 in a story on her Instagram account. So wrong on hundreds of levels.” Without openly naming Kim Kardashian, her on-screen partner’s ex, Cole Sprouse, continued, “Openly admitting that you starved yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know full well that millions of young men and women look up to you and listen to your every word.And to add, on an equally drastic note: “Ignorance is disgusting in the extreme.”

For Kim Kardashian, “it was this or nothing”

According to the magazine E!it is during an interview filmed by vogue that Kim Kardashian confessed that, seeing that the dress did not fit her, she had done everything to slim down. “it was that or nothing“, she had told the magazine. Her diet plan boiled down to wearing “a sauna suit twice a day“, running on a treadmill,”completely eliminate sugar and carbohydrates”. On the food side, she only ate “the cleanest vegetables and proteins.” A program not recommended that Kim Kardashian went so far as to compare to preparing an actor for a role. “I didn’t starve myself, but I was so strict.“

