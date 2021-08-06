Seven movies and two TV series to watch on Prime Video this weekend :: Blog on Today

There really is something for everyone: between new releases of films and TV series and expiring titles, this weekend Prime Video offers a very varied and attractive menu.

As for the films, there is a new release and it is a Spanish (four part) film: Historias lamentables. And then there is a masterpiece like Monster, which earned Charlize Teron an Oscar, a film with Octavia Spencer, a comedy-drama with Michael Caine, a film about time travel, a little gem like The Giver and a film with Robert De Niro, Edward Norton and Milla Jovovich.

Two TV series to watch these days on Prime: the legendary Misfits, due in five days, and the new one Cruel Summer, of which the first episode was released today.

Monster (2003 movie) – release date 2 August

Drama

The story of Aileen Wuornos and her relationship with her partner Selby. The woman, sentenced to death for six murders, appealed to self-defense to justify her violent conduct. With Charlize Theron and Christina Ricci.

Mister Morgan (2014 movie) – release date 2 August

Genre: dramedy

Matthew Morgan lost his wife and has been dragging on ever since, just waiting for the right moment to end it. Stubborn and resistant to others, Matthew meets Pauline, a young fatherless cha-cha-cha teacher. The age gap is filled very soon by a sincere affection, in which Matthew and Pauline open their hearts and confront their respective fears. With Michael Caine and Michelle Goddet.

Bad Stories (Amazon Original 2021 movie) – release date August 3

Genre: comedy

A four-part film in perfect Fesser style. Seeing the gift they have given him, Don Horacio surprises his guests with an unexpected reaction. Bermejo tries to reach the beach, but a series of unexpected events push him inland. Tina and Ayoub weave a relationship that will change both of their lives forever. Alipio turns to a company that deals with creating alibis after being accused of embezzlement. The film earned three 2021 Goya Award nominations, including Best Special Effects and Best Screenplay.

The Giver – The World of Jonas (2014 film) – release date 4 August

Genre: science fiction

Jonas lives in a seemingly idyllic and perfect world, made up of people all similar to each other and happy to conform to mass standards. When he begins to spend more time with the only old man who has memory of the past, the boy realizes that he is in danger and tries to escape.

The Endless – Time Travel (2018 film) – release date 5 August

Genre: fantasy, horror

The two brothers Justin and Aaron receive a videotape containing a mysterious message from Camp Arcadia, the sect they fled from when they were children. In search of explanations, the two brothers decide to return one last time to their old home.

Cruel Summer – release date August 6 (TV series 2021)

Genre: thriller, teen drama. Number of episodes: 10 (one per week)

Cruel Summer is a psychological thriller, an unconventional series that takes place during three summers of the 90s, when a beautiful and popular teenager goes missing, and another girl, who apparently has nothing to do with her, turns from a sweet outsider and awkward in the most popular young woman in town and finally in the most hated person in America. Each episode is narrated by alternating different points of view.

The trailer and all the previews on Cruel Summer

Ma (film 2019) – deadline 7 August

Sue Ann is a lonely woman living in a quiet Ohio town. One day she meets a teenager who asks her to buy alcohol for her gang of friends and Sue Ann offers to host them to have fun together and party in her basement. But the house has some rules: someone must remain sober. Do not swear. Never go upstairs. And call her Ma. With Octavia Spencer.

Stone (2010 film) – deadline 11th August

A dangerous arsonist in prison tries to manipulate a police officer into parole and uses his beautiful wife as a bargaining chip. With Robert De Niro, Edward Norton, Milla Jovovich.

Misfits (2009 TV series, seasons 1-5) – deadline 11 August

Award-winning comedy-drama about five teenagers and the superpowers they have recently discovered they have.

