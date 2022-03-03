seven movies on Amazon, Star + and HBO Max to watch on your birthday

This Wednesday, March 2, Daniel Craig turns 54.

The British interpreter began his career in the early ’90s, appearing mainly in series.

While in the 2000s his rise to fame began, after participating in films such as Tomb Raider, Road to Perdition and Munich.

In 2006, meanwhile, he began his adventure playing agent 007 in Casino Royale, playing the role of James Bond in four other films: Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Specter and No Time to Die.

In addition, Craig has been a part of films such as Knives Out, Logan’s Swindle and The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo.

He will soon repeat his role as Benoit Blanc in Knives Out 2, where he will share the screen with Ethan Hawke, Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe and Kathryn Hahn.

On his birthday, we leave you seven movies by the actor after agent 007 to watch on Amazon, Star+ and HBO Max

Seven movies of Daniel Craig

The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (Amazon – HBO Max)

Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig star in this adaptation of Stieg Larsson’s acclaimed crime novel.

Logan’s Scam (HBO Max)

Three brothers team up to pull off a robbery during a Nascar race and reverse their family’s curse. With Adam Driver, Channing Tatum and Daniel Craig.

Knives Out (Amazon)

When renowned crime novelist Harlan Thrombey is found dead on his estate, inquisitive detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously left in charge of the investigation. From Harlan’s dysfunctional family to his dedicated staff, Blanc confronts a web of red herrings and self-serving lies in trying to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death. With Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Jamie Lee Curtis, Christopher Plummer, Ana de Armas, Michael Shannon, LaKeith Stanfield, Katherine Langford and Don Johnson.

The Adventures of Tintin (HBO Max)

Steven Spielberg presents this adventure based on the classic comic book series about the intrepid young reporter Tintin and his faithful dog Snowy. Animated film with Jamie Bell, Daniel Craig, Andy Serkis, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost.

The Golden Compass (HBO Max)

Story of a 12-year-old girl who will go on a long journey to try to save a friend. She in her meets all kinds of strange creatures, witches and other characters in a parallel universe. With Nicole Kidman and Daniel Craig.

Road to Doom (Star+)

A hitman finds himself on the run, trying to save his son’s life and seeking revenge on those who hurt him. With Tom Hanks, Paul Newman and Jude Law.

One Life (Amazon)

Over more than five million years, life on Earth has evolved into the incredible richness and variety we see today. This documentary is a celebration of life and brings some of the most brilliant and imaginative stories from the animal kingdom to the big screen. Narrated by Daniel Craig.