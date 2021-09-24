Seven movies, one TV series and two shows to watch on Prime Video this weekend

First weekend of autumn: need more excuses to stay home? If you answered yes, take a look at the Amazon Prime Video titles we recommended for this weekend.

Let’s start with two highly anticipated appointments, the one with the last season of the TV series Goliath and the one with the new Italian Amazon show, Dinner Club, with Carlo Cracco and six famous actors committed to discovering the most hidden flavors of Italy. Speaking of shows, the third volume of Savage X Fenty with super star Rihanna.

As always, a wide choice for those looking for a film. Among the new arrivals there are Dolittle, The Judgment, Birds of Paradise, Wildlife And Lost Youth, while among the titles close to being deleted from the catalog there are This is Sofia And The little boss.

Below is the list with our Prime Video streaming recommendations for the next few days, with the plots and direct links to the platform.

Dolittle (2020 film) – released September 19

After losing his wife seven years earlier, the eccentric Dr John Dolittle, Queen Victoria’s famous England physician and veterinarian, lives in solitude behind the high walls of his Dolittle mansion with an army of exotic animals to keep him company. With Robert Downey Jr., Antonio Banderas, Michael Sheen.

Prime Video Link

The Judgment (2021 Amazon Exclusive movie) – release September 20.

Drama

Andrea and Junior, father and teenage son, are continually in friction, their skirmishes and deep misunderstandings mark their relationship every day.

It is the model of the grandfather Ettore, in prison, that fascinates the boy who reproaches his father for being weak in the facts of life. Yet it is precisely Ettore’s judicial vicissitudes that have seriously undermined the serenity and family well-being that the boy’s mother and grandmother try, beyond their different views, to overcome in order to keep the family together.

A journey suspended between present and past, dream and reality, will be an opportunity for a finally open confrontation and the beginning of a gradual rapprochement. Directed by Gianluca Mattei and Mario Sanzullo, the cast of the film stars Fortunato Cerlino, Caterina Murino, Fabrizio Nevola, Tobia De Angelis and Sandra Ceccarelli.

Prime Video Link

Wildlife (2018 film) – release 21 September

Drama

The film tells of the relationship between a husband and a wife seen from the eyes of their son, a relationship that crumbles when after losing his job he decides to volunteer to put out the fires that are ravaging Montana. She changes, she tries to rebuild her life and find support, but nothing will go back to the way it was before. With Jake Gyllenhaal.

Prime Video Link

Lost Youth (2019 film) – release September 23

Oscar, after committing a murder to save his friend Loux from an attack, finds himself forced to flee his small town in the countryside, leaving everything behind. Finding refuge, he meets a gang of young street thieves. With Ron Perlman, Michael Pitt, Kylie Rogers.

Prime Video Link

Birds of Paradise (2021 film) – release September 24.

Drama.

Loading... Advertisements

Kate Sanders comes from Virginia and is a talented and ambitious aspiring dancer with tomboy manners, who, having a low income, receives a scholarship to attend a prestigious ballet school in Paris, France. Upon arriving at the internationally acclaimed rock-hard school, his confidence and emotional strength are tested by a beautiful and mysterious classmate, Marine Durand, whose brother (and dance partner) recently committed suicide. Although at first the relationship between Kate and Marine is conflicting, it will then evolve into a competitive bond full of emotions and threatened by lies, sexual awakenings and, finally, exciting revelations, while the two girls will put everything on the line to be able to win the the school’s most coveted prize: a contract to join the Paris Opéra ballet company.

Birds of Paradise is based on the AK novel Small Bright Burning Stars, Sarah Adina Smith signs adaptation and direction. In addition to the protagonists Diana Silvers and Kristine Froseth also Jacqueline Bisset.

Prime Video Link

Goliath season 4 (Amazon Original TV series) – release September 24

Genre: suspense, drama

For the fourth and final season of the hugely successful Amazon Original Goliath series, Academy Award winner and Golden Globe winner Billy Bob Thornton returns as attorney Billy McBride. Following Patty (Nina Arianda), who has taken up a position in a prestigious law firm in San Francisco, Billy returns to his roots as a lawyer. Together they will try to dismantle one of America’s greatest “Goliaths”: the opioid industry. As Billy copes with his chronic pain and Patty can’t shake the feeling of being used, their loyalty will be tested, putting their partnership at risk. In a world where money can buy everything, even justice, they will have to risk everything to do what is right. In addition to Billy Bob Thornton and Nina Arianda, Tania Raymonde, Diana Hopper, Julie Brister, Bruce Dern, Brandon Scott, Jena Malone and JK Simmons are also part of the cast of Goliath.

Prime Video Link

Things to know about Goliath’s final season

Dinner Club (Amazon Original show) – release 24 September

Genre: travel and cooking. Number of episodes: 6

Diego Abatantuono, Fabio De Luigi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Sabrina Ferilli, Luciana Littizzetto, Valerio Mastandrea with Carlo Cracco are the protagonists of the new Amazon Original series of Italian production Dinner Club, the innovative cooking travelogue in six episodes that sees them engaged in a series of daring journeys through some of the most surprising places and flavors in Italy.

The review: Dinner Club is a show to be enjoyed calmly like a good dish

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 (Amazon Original show) – September 24th

Genre: fashion.

Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 is the fashion show that will unveil the latest Savage x Fenty collection by icon of the music and fashion world Rihanna. Blending fashion, dance and music in an iconic setting, Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 – of which Rihanna is executive producer and creative director – will showcase the brand new assortment of styles through props, lighting and simple yet impactful shooting. Rihanna is executive producer and creative director.

Prime Video Link

The trailer and the names of the VIPs participating in Rihanna’s new Prime show

The Little Boss (2019 film) – deadline September 24th

Regina Hall de The girls’ journey and Marsai Martin’s Black-ish both play Jordan Sanders: Hall in Jordan’s adult version as a ruthless career woman, while Martin is her 13-year-old version, awakening in the attic of her adult self just before a major job turnaround.

Prime Video Link

Meet Sofia (2018 film) – deadline September 30th

Gabriele, former rocker, now divorced musical instrument dealer, is a caring dad and focused exclusively on his 10-year-old daughter. When friends introduce him to new women, he keeps talking about his daughter, eliminating any chance. With Fabio De Luigi, Micaela Ramazzotti.

Prime Video Link