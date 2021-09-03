Seven music videos for the return to school desks

September is the month of back to school: there are those who have some material to recover, and those who arrive at the new year without weights.

There are some music video which were historical hits, which have as their main theme the life of adolescents that revolves around the world of school, of parties, of the first crushes and of all themed topics.

From the iconic “Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears to the committed “Move Your Body” by Beyoncé, here is our list of top music videos turn around the school desks.

“Baby One More Time” by Britney Spears

One of the music videos most iconic in the history of pop: in 1998, Britney Spears made her debut with a “school” clip created ad hoc to become the princess of pop.

Before the overtly sexy, grown-up attitude that will come with “Toxic,” Britney sets the video at 100% in school: from the initial break in the corridors to the gym, you get to the final bell, which ends the pop star’s daydream on the road to incredible global success.

“Last Friday Night (TGIF)” by Katy Perry

Katy Perry wears full braces, the battered nerd glasses and it represents everything we’ve been to at least once in high school. The 2011 video in 80s style is the delusional and perfect portrait of parties “when the parents are not there”, where everyone does party like there’s no tomorrow.

In keeping with the true American dream of the glittering eighties, Katy arrives at the party after one look transformation which makes her look like Barbie California, where the Hansons play impersonating the cool school band.

“Smells Like Teen Spirit” by Nirvana

The summer of 1991 was shot The grunge cult music video: seems set in a high school gym, but the real location is a studio where the school setting has been rebuilt: stage 6 of the GMT Studios in Culver City, California.

Production was punk with a novice director, and the casting call was unassuming: on a flyer, Nirvana asked to show up for “Support to Nirvana and to have fun”, to those aged 18 to 25 and looking like high school people “like preppy, punk, nerd and jock “.

“Move Your Body” by Beyoncé

Beyoncé could not miss, with a 2011 piece that underlines his commitment to the boys (no, with her you will never see parodies of who wears braces and who dances badly).

Queen B breaks into a school canteen, and throws herself into one of hers perfect choreography together with kids of all ages in a school: the goal was to promote the Let’s Move campaign launched by Michelle Obama, to fight obesity and encourage young people to move.

“Don’t Let Me Get Me” by Pink

In this music video 2001 Pink impersonates herself from high school to stardom, showing how one can go from being a teenager with smelly socks (she says it, who also mimics it in the video) to become a world famous pop star that does not let itself be shaped by the system.

In the text there are also allusions to Britney Spears (he calls it by name) which is referred to as pop star-product of the majors: prove that dissing it already existed in music videos, decades before it landed on social media.

“Hollaback Girl” by Gwen Stefani

Don’t expect no loser in this music video 2004: Gwen Stefani, already launched his solo career in addition to No Doubt, arrives in a bright yellow convertible, is followed by the whole school and goes choreography in the name of coolness with cheerleading outfits customized for the occasion.

The icing on the cake, the star in the video is having a blast with Pharrell Williams, which in 2000 became the “ambassador” of the production that guarantees style (iconic and musical) of every video that sees the light.

“Teenage Dirtbag” by Wheatus

Another music video for the share rock and for connoisseurs of pop culture between the 90s and the 2000s: the video is part of the soundtrack of the American high school comedy “Loser”.

The film is the starting point from which the school’s nerd career is launched Jason Biggs, which after this performance will be chosen to become the star of “American Pie”, and from Mena Suvari’s bewitching teenager, which she will become the “American Beauty” icon, obsession with the character played by Kevin Spacey.

At school, you know, it is often better to know more than what you will be asked for. So in addition to this review, also remember to take a look at “In the Sun” by She & Him, in which Zooey Deschanel throws himself into his own beloved musicals on school desks, “Fancy” feat Charli XCX by Iggy Azalea, in which it is resumed “Girls in Beverly Hills” and “Josie” of the former Blink182, in full high school parody with Alyssa Milano (“Streghe”, “Melrose Place”).

But we don’t want to pull out too many, and look like nerds.