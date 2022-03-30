Seven night shots in six months in the same gym: a 36-year-old denounced

His passion was the Namastè Pilates & Fitness gym in via Savani in Parma, where in a few months he hit seven times. Until the serial thief, a 36-year-old, was discovered (again), reported and recognized as the author of two thefts in as many bars in Sorbolo on March 14th.

The night raids on the gym in via Savani began in July 2021, when the man “showed up” four times, and was then discovered and reported in August by the carabinieri of the Parma Oltretorrente station. He waited a few months, then in January the visits resumed. Always with the same modus operandi: after having forced the window, the man entered the structure and, after rummaging everywhere, took possession of the contents of the safety deposit box kept at the reception. When the gymnasium handed over the images from the surveillance camera to the police, the 36-year-old was recognized, again reported for theft.

The same man who, on the night of March 14, had damaged the windows of two bars in Sorbolo Mezzani with a brick and had stolen the sum of 500 euros. Found in a stolen van, he had been arrested.