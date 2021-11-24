seven nominations for Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo

Other Universal Music / Virgin Records artists include Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga with 6. Also present are ABBA, J. Cole, J. Balvin and Selena Gomez

MILAN – Universal Music / Virgin Records celebrates the large number of nominations obtained by its artists ai Grammy Awards 2022, which will take place on Monday, January 31 in Los Angeles. Billie Eilish lead applications with ben 7 nominations and is now officially the youngest artist to be nominated twice in the major categories in Grammy history thanks to her latest record, Happier than Ever: including Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Best New Film and Best Pop Solo Performance. Brother Finneas, responsible for creating his sister’s record, was also nominated as Best New Artist and is featured in all 3 major categories as co-writer and producer of Billie’s record (Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Album of the Year)

The revelation follows Olivia Rodrigo, among the most nominated, with his debut album, SOUR (to date the most listened to the world of 2021 with over 5 billion streams) which gets 7 nominations: Record of the Year (“Drivers License”), Song of the Year (“Drivers License”), Best New Artist, Album of the Year (“Sour”), Best Pop Vocal Album (“Sour”), Best Solo Performance (“Drivers License”) and Best Music Video (“good 4 u”).

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga instead, they won 6 nominations, thanks to their jazz collaborative album Love for Sale: Record of the Year (“I Get A Kick Out Of You”), Album of the Year, Best Pop / Duo Group Performance, Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album , Best Music Video (“I Get A Kick Out Of You“) and Best Engineered-Album (Non Classical).

The ABBA they received the nomination for Record of the Year (“I Still Have Faith in You”) thanks to their record Voyage, released 40 years after their latest work.

The rapper J. Cole instead receives 4 nominations for Best Rap Album (The Off-Season), Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance (“my. life” ft. 21 Savage & Morray) and Best Melodic Rap Performance (“pride. is. the. devil” ft. Lil Baby).

Kacey Musgraves gets two nominations for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance for the single “camera roll”, taken from his new album “star-crossed”.

Latin music stars are also candidates in various categories: J. Balvin for the record Jose, Karol G for the album KG0516, Kali Uchis for the album Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) e Selena Gomez for his Spanish project Revalación in the Best Pop Latin Album category.

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

ABBA – I Still Have Faith In You

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Best New Artist

FINNEAS

Olivia Rodrigo

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – drivers license

Best Pop Duo / Group Performance

benny blanco – Lonely w / Justin Bieber

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – SOUR

Best Rap Performance

J. Cole – my.life w / 21 Savage, Morray

Best Melodic Rap Performance

J. Cole – pride.is.the.devil w / Lil Baby

Best Rap Song

J. Cole – my.life w / 21 Savage, Morray

Best Rap Album

J. Cole – The Off-Season

Best Country Solo Performance

Kacey Musgraves – camera roll

Best Country Song

Kacey Musgraves – camera roll

Best Latin Pop Album

Selena Gomez – REVELACIÓN

Best Música Urbana Album

Kali Uchis – Sin Miedo (del Amor y Otros Demonios)

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Dear Evan Hansen

Best Arrangement, Instruments & Vocals

Jacob Collier – The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting On An Open Fire)

Best Remixed Recording

Zedd – Inside Out (3SCAPE DRM Remix)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – Love For Sale

Best Music Video

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga – I Get A Kick Out Of You

Best Music Film

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles