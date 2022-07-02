Seven out of 10 Americans do not want Biden to try to renew mandate

Seven out of ten Americans do not want the president of the United States, Joe Biden, to run for re-election, a poll indicated this Friday, according to which a third of those citizens believe he is too old.

The survey carried out jointly by the Center for Political Studies at Harvard University and by The Harris Poll indicates that Biden is seen as a bad president by 45% of those who do not want him to continue in the White House after the 2024 presidential elections.

Biden, 79, would also receive only 30% support among Democrats in his own party’s primaries.

His predecessor, the 76-year-old Republican Donald Trump, garners similar discontent: 61% would not want to see him lead the country again after his term from 2017 to 2021.

Some 33% of those who do not support him believe he would divide the country and believe he was responsible for instigating the storming of the Capitol on January 6, 2021, when a mob of his supporters stormed there as a joint session of chambers was held to ratify Biden’s victory in the November elections.

This poll was published on the same day that another stressed that, if both were to run for office again in 2024, there would be practically a tie at the polls.

According to that survey, in this case of the private university Emerson College, located in Boston, Biden would collect 44% of the votes and Trump 39%, despite the fact that only 40% of those surveyed consider that the current president is doing a good job worked.

Biden does not rule out trying to revalidate his position: “I am not worried about the legislative elections (in November) or if they generate more partisan obstruction. I am sure that we will be able to solve it in the six years that I have left in the Presidency,” he said on April 30 at the traditional White House correspondents dinner.

Biden defeated Trump in the November 7, 2020, election with 306 electoral votes, to Trump’s 232, and was sworn in on January 20, 2021 in a ceremony in which Trump became the first outgoing president in not attend the investiture of his successor.