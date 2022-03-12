Seven out of ten students are angry about the pandemic and worried about the war. Six out of ten would go to a psychologist (if it were free)

“Two years of pandemic between dad, fear of infections, uncertainties about what the future would hold for family members, friends, relatives, to which are added these additional days of tension due to what is happening between Russia and Ukraine: the weight on our shoulders is a lot. We adults are tried, but the kids are more so. And we must not only take this into consideration, but act so that the situation does not get worse “, he premises Giuseppe Laveniapsychologist, psychotherapist, president of the National Di.Te.

According to the survey data, in fact, in the last few months overall seven out of ten teenagers feel angry, with various gradations: from quite (36%) to a lot (17%) up to a lot (14%). Only three out of ten can declare themselves practically free from anger. Furthermore, the anger of young people is not only towards what is happening outside, it is also directed against themselves: so for 47% of young people interviewed (50% among girls between 17 and 19 years, 38% among male peers). “The pandemic and all the limitations, although the very young have well understood and even accepted them, have not allowed them to fully live these years. And not living fully angers anyone, but the real issue is how they are using this emotion. we should focus on this aspect, to help them use anger in a constructive way “, underlines Giuseppe Lavenia.

Because, apparently, the accumulated anger is taking dangerous paths. For almost one in two young people – but among girls between the ages of 14 and 19 the 50% share is abundantly breached – in the last period mistrust has also risen while the tone of mood has dropped. “It is worrying that the adult world ignores how widespread the psychological distress of our children and adolescents is, to the point that about 40% of boys and 60% of girls involved in the research come to say that no one can understand their state In the age of light-heartedness par excellence, it makes one shudder to think that one in three thinks of death as a possible solution to problems. For this reason it is necessary to intervene as soon as possible, to prevent negative emotions from taking over “so Daniele Grassuccidirector of Skuola.net.

Furthermore, it is better to face the situation “head on” before the boys look elsewhere, where it could cause incalculable damage. “Anxiety and depression are increasing. Children no longer even ask adults questions to find out what is happening. They find all the information online and not always on institutional sites or from reliable sources. The sources they consult, in fact, are the most diverse. and they do not share them with adults. Because they think they already have all the answers on their smartphone. If the mood lowers, anger increases. It becomes a vicious circle, which can have devastating consequences “, adds the President of the National Association Di.Te. All this, continues the expert, makes it even more complicated, more than it already is, to imagine a future. “If you are depressed, imagining a tomorrow is complex. If everyone around you is worried, and what is happening is understandable, feeding hope becomes difficult.”

Particularly worthy of observation is the fact that there is an increase in cases of self-harm: over one in six says that in recent months they have tried to harm themselves to vent their malaise. With worrying peaks among the under 16 years: among children between 8 and 13 years, episodes of self-harm have affected almost one in three, over one in five between 14 and 16 years. And the phenomenon also includes, in the minds of the boys, an attractive narrative: always one in six – which becomes one in four if we consider pre-teens – think that it is even nice to hurt themselves.

“L’self-harm it has always existed, but it is a phenomenon that is still too little talked about. These data tell us that the boys are experiencing great emotional pain and it is so unbearable that in order not to feel it they put it on the skin. In order not to be tormented by the evil inside “, Lavenia comments.” The anxious and depressive states, in all this, do not help to put an end to the phenomenon of self-harm. Young people have been living for too long as if they were anesthetized. “An inner torment that among the greatest could even lead to something further serious. In general, more than a third (34%) often get so discouraged that they don’t want to A fact that “deflates” with increasing age: among young people between 17-19 year olds such a thought occurs “only” in one in five young people.

Cases of self-isolation: 18% of the sample – which rises to 33% among the under 13s – say that they often value the prospect of never wanting to leave the house. “Many children and young people declare that they want to stay at home with their cell phones, in their room, because they have the idea that what they are living in that way is easier to bear. But we all know that this is an illusion and that in reality they need to be helped as soon as possible “, remarks Giuseppe Lavenia.

Fortunately, however, it is the young people themselves who do not hide that they have need support. Indeed, they ask loudly: 58% would rush to the psychologist if he could afford it or if the sessions were free. If you ask girls between 17 and 19 years old, the audience reaches almost 70%, while male peers seem to have better metabolized the difficulties of the period, given that “only” a scant half of them (48%) would immediately turn to one psychologist if offered to him. Younger children are slightly more in difficulty: 56% would take advantage of the opportunity in the 14-16 age group; here too, however, girls are the most receptive, with over 60% willing to talk to a specialist.

“On this ground – underlines the director of Skuola.net Grassucci – the school can do a lot. Because that’s where the children spend most of their days, the school staff and teachers could know their personality and their emotions even better. Strengthening the figure of the school psychologist, making it officially an integral part of the school staff, or at least providing all schools with a help desk dedicated to listening, as we are already trying to do at an institutional level, could be a first concrete answer “. Because, as Lavenia recalls, “The mental health of children, and also of adults, needs to be taken care of. Quickly, and by professionals”.

Also in light of the negative effects on the psyche of our children due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine: in fact, 68% of the interviewees declared themselves very or extremely worried about the war and over eight out of ten affirm that this event is causing appreciable impacts, negatively, about one’s mood.