Seven people accused of using the Luis Muñoz Marín airport to traffic cocaine

A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment against seven people charged with traffic considerable quantities of drugs to the United States through Luis Munoz Marin International Airport through the use of recruiters, coordinators and “mules”.

The statement maintains that Luis Avilés Colom, Michael Pérez Antonsanti, Tanisha Rosario Torres, Luis Alberto Cruz Maldonado, Iván Andino Núñez, Shirley Córdova Rosario and Ashley Ruiz Rosado conspired, from January 2020 until the filing of the indictment, to possess drugs with the intention of distributing them..

The investigation highlighted that the defendants were part of a drug trafficking organization that operated through a network of recruiters, coordinators and transporters, or “mules”, who traveled, via commercial flights, from Puerto Rico to different points in the United States to distribute cocaine. wholesale and with the intention of making significant profits.

“This drug trafficking organization used the airport to deliver large amounts of cocaine from Puerto Rico to different destinations in the United States. Today, various federal agencies reduced the impact (of said organization) by arresting the leaders, organizers and travelers who formed the base of the distribution network”, highlighted the head of the federal prosecutor’s office In Puerto Rico, William Stephen Muldrowthrough written declarations.

In addition to the drug charges, Avilés Colom also faces a charge of conspiracy to launder money. Specifically, Avilés Colom is charged with laundering, or attempting to launder, $525,790 in proceeds from illegal activities such as the manufacture, importation, concealment, purchase, and/or sale of controlled substances.

If found guilty, the defendants could receive minimum sentences of 10 years in prison up to life in prison.

“The Airport Investigations Tactical Team (AirTAT), a task force that is part of the Office of the Caribbean Corridor, is made up of multiple state and federal agencies, and is charged with protecting our airports, including the prevent them from being used by criminal organizations. The indictment and arrests send a clear message to any organization trying to abuse our airport. They will be arrested if they try to abuse our facilities,” said Special Agent in Charge Iván Arvelo, from the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (HSI, in English).