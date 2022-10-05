Seven people charged with Social Security fraud in Puerto Rico

A federal grand jury returned separate indictments against seven people in Puerto Rico for Social Security fraud.

In a press release, the head of the federal prosecutor’s office in Puerto Rico, Stephen Muldrow, indicated that the defendants were arrested yesterday because “they stole thousands of dollars of Social Security benefits that did not belong to them, they stole from the government, from the victims and even of the victims who have died.

The statement indicated that Sonia I. Vargas Rodriguez She was the owner of Hogar Sendero de Amor, a home for the elderly in Mayagüez, where two people died that the woman did not report to Social Security and continued to receive checks, before the Department of the Family closed the facility in 2014 due to allegations of neglect and abuse.

The indictment alleges that he illegally received $114,590.40.

Meanwhile, Muldrow reported that Norberto Berrios Rodriguez illegally received $129,346.30 by providing false statements to Social Security, indicating that he had started work in August 2021, but had actually started earlier. Another charge alleges that she illegally received $33,608 in Medicare payments.

For its part, peter medina was charged with illegally receiving $159,254.40 from Social Security for failing to report a period of time he was working. He was also charged with receiving $22,673.14 in Medicare payments that he was not entitled to.

On the other hand, Muldrow explained that the grand jury indicted Marialices Cora Martinez because he allegedly “knowingly and willfully embezzled, stole, stolen, and converted for his own use $59,079.30″ from Social Security, which was owed to someone else.

The same allegation weighs against the seventh accused, identified by the Federal Prosecutor’s Office as Janice Rodriguez Mendezfor stealing $18,784 in Social Security payments that belonged to someone else.

The statement highlights that if convicted they are exposed to a maximum of 20 years in prison for fraud.

“We remain steadfast in our commitment to bring to justice unscrupulous individuals who illegally seek personal financial gain,” Muldrow said in written statements.

At the same time, Gail S Ennis, Inspector General of the Social Security Administration, said, “These arrests represent our commitment to holding people accountable for defrauding Social Security programs. As evidenced by the fraud loss of more than a million dollars in these class cases, our collaborative efforts help protect taxpayer funds and preserve much-needed programs.”

The cases were investigated by the Office of the Inspector General of Social Security and the federal Department of Health, as well as the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Puerto Rico Police.

During fiscal year 2021-2022, according to Muldrow, the federal prosecutor’s office prosecuted eight other fraud cases resulting in plea bargains, of which six have already been sentenced. All of those cases resulted in losses totaling $529,334.80.