seven players ruled out ahead of Japan tour — Foot11.com

A season to prepare

On July 4, the first PSG players returned to training. This was particularly the case for Neymar Jr, Marquinhos and Lionel Messi. A time announced in advance of their planning, the return of the two South American cracks was finally planned for this date.

Christophe Galtier has put on his costume as the new PSG coach. Sports icon

This Monday, it was a second group that was expected in training from 4:30 p.m. The opportunity for them to meet their new coach, Christophe Galtier, for the first time. Kylian Mbappé, Presnel Kimpembe, Marco Verratti as well as certain titis are in this very specific case. And once that’s done, PSG will have to plan very quickly on its summer tour in Japan for ten days.

PSG rages with its undesirables

A tour that could well reveal some clues to the intentions of the new sports management of PSG. Indeed, according to information stamped by journalist Santi Aouna, several players are not already invited to this pre-season camp. They would be seven or eight in number. If the journalist Foot Mercato does not specify this list in its entirety, a name has nevertheless emerged, that of Layvin Kurzawa.

The latter did not play a single minute last year, apart from the seven against LOSC during the Trophée des Champions in August. PSG absolutely want to get rid of it this summer, so this decision is not surprising. It’s all about knowing the rest of those discarded players. In all likelihood, this should be made up of other undesirables such as Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi or other Thilo Kehrer.