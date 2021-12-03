seven regions in orange, the others are all red or dark red

In Italy no region in the green zone, seven still in orange, the others in red and dark red. The updated map of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc) photographs the epidemiological situation in our country and in the EU. Italy is the only one together with Spain to still have areas of orange color, therefore considered for the moment at a low risk of contagion, while the rest of the Union is all in red or dark red. For the moment, Italy continues to be in a better condition than the other EU countries.

Today’s Ecdc map with the colors of the regions

According to the update of the color map today, Thursday 2 December, in Italy seven regions out of the twenty in total still “resist” in orange while five have gone from orange to red today compared to last week. No region is any longer in the lowest risk level, identified by the color green. Three areas in dark red.

Piedmont, Tuscany, Umbria, Basilicata, Puglia, Sicily and Sardinia are still in orange. The situation worsened in Lombardy, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania and Calabria, which went from orange to red seven days after the last ECDC map. Valle d’Aosta also worsened, passing from red to dark red last week. Same color, the one that indicates the maximum level of risk, also for the autonomous province of Bolzano and Friuli Venezia Giulia and Valle d’Aosta.

Two parameters of the ECDC map. In fact, the new Sars-CoV-2 positive cases recorded in the last 14 days for every 100 thousand inhabitants and the positive rate on the total of tests carried out are considered. At the European level, with the exception of the seven Italian regions and Extremadura in Spain, everything else is in red or dark red, with many countries completely in dark red: Iceland, Benelux, Austria, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Croatia, Slovenia , Denmark.

What do the colors of the ECDC map mean

The colors of the ECDC map do not correspond to the Italian color bands, this is good to remember. The system follows other parameters.

Green: if the 14-day notification rate is less than 50 and the test positive rate is less than 4%; or if the 14-day notification rate is less than 75 and the test positive rate is less than 1%

Orange – if the 14-day notification rate is less than 50 and the test positive rate is 4% or more; o The 14-day notification rate is 50 or more and less than 75 and the test positive rate is 1% or more; o The 14-day notification rate is between 75 and 200 and the test positive rate is less than 4%

Red: If the 14-day cumulative reporting rate of COVID-19 cases ranges from 75 to 200 and the test positive rate of COVID-19 infection tests is 4% or more; if the 14-day cumulative reporting rate of COVID-19 cases is greater than 200 but less than 500

Dark Red: If the 14-day cumulative COVID-19 case notification rate is 500 or more

The map is based on data that is communicated by all EU member states to the European surveillance database (TESSy) by 11:59 pm every Tuesday. The map, recalls the ECDC website, is published every Thursday “in support of the Council’s recommendation on a coordinated approach to restricting free movement in response to the COVID-19 pandemic”.