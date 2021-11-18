seven scholars explain the links between science, art and beauty – Corriere.it

from Paola Medori

The meeting, on November 19, dedicated to Rita Levi-Montalcini, conceived by Viviana Kasam of BrainCircleItalia and Ebri (European brain research institute Rita Levi-Montalcini)

Art and science meet at the Maxxi in Rome, on November 19, for La Grande Bellezza. Can neuroscience explain art ?, an appointment with female excellence in the field of science. How does beauty affect the brain? To explain it seven scientists from all over the world, at the Auditorium of the Maxxi Museum for the third stage of Emotions. A traveling forum on emotions, dedicated to Rita Levi-Montalcini, conceived by Viviana Kasam of BrainCircleItalia and Ebri (European brain research institute Rita Levi-Montalcini). A free meeting reserved for the curious to know, to understand how the brain judges beauty and how beauty – in images, sounds, literary passages – excites us, changes and serenity: from Recherche by Proust to the Divine Comedy from Dante passing to the music of Mozart up to the masterpieces of Pico della Mirandola.

Emotional experiences make humanity move, leaving indelible traces that mark existence. They condition our actions. They make us feel alive. They affect brain and cognitive function, helping the mind to stay young. At Maxxi, the contemporary temple of beauty in Rome, seven scientists will explain that emotions are not a female handicap, but on the contrary they are necessary for the functioning of the brain and that men should also regain possession of their emotional intelligence to face the challenges of the Third Millennium explains Viviana Kasam of BrainCircleItalia.

Emotions, dedicated to Rita Levi-Montalcini, who said she felt like an artist rather than a scientist – adds Kasam – a project created to overturn stereotypes. What women would be incapable of thinking “high” as they are subjected to emotions, what emotions are opposed to rationality, and that on the podium of science there are better men. Female excellence in the field of science (for centuries a prerogative of men only) is found, in the heart of the capital, to explain through neuroscientific knowledge why a Kandinsky painting makes us vibrate to the point of losing consciousness or how music causes sighs of love, joy and pain. Are they innate criteria or are they cultural factors that condition aesthetic evaluation?

Through a multidisciplinary approach with research in the field of visual arts, literature, dance, but also the formation of memories related to the experience of beauty and mnemonics, women scientists will alternate on stage: Cristina Alberini, New York University, parler how emotions affect the creativity of memories; Virginia Penhune, Concordia University and McGill University of Montral, of the study of the effect of music on the brain and the immediate desire to dance; Beatrice de Gelder, Maastricht University, will analyze the relationship between body and brain in perceiving beauty; Hannah Monyer, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will talk about the link between literature, art and sounds in the brain; Lina Bolzoni, Scuola Normale Superiore of Pisa, mnemonics and how it is influenced by emotions; Eva Jablonka, Tel Aviv University will examine the evolution of nervous systems and consciousness. And finally Merav Ahissar, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, will deepen the theme of why we like beauty. On the website www.emotionsbrainforum.org all the information on Emotions, while to access the appointments (to be followed also in streaming) you must first register at the following link, and show up with the Green Pass at the entrance: https: //www.eventbrite. it / and / tickets-the-great-beauty-can-neuroscience-explain-the-art-emotions-rome-200778272217.