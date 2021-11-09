News

Seven Seas, the superyacht that Steven Spielberg sold for 130 million

Zach Shipman
“Seven Seas”, better known as “Seven Seas”, director Steven Spielberg’s superyacht, has just been sold for 130 million euros (about 150 million dollars). The buyer is billionaire steel baron Barry Zekelman, CEO of Zekelman Industries.

Built by the famous Dutch shipyard Oceanco following the directives of Spielberg himself, the yacht touched the seas for the first time in 2010. In these ten years it has accumulated several awards such as the Academy Award. And it was spotted off the French coast during the Cannes Film Festival.

Merle Wood of Merle Wood & Associates, the company that handled the sale, said the yacht had changed its name to “Man of Steel”. With a maximum speed of 20 knots, the yacht is approximately 86 meters long and can accommodate up to 20 guests. Inside it has nine cabins, a heliport and even a cinema (which, considering Spielberg was its previous owner, seems a very good choice).

The interiors, on the other hand, designed by Nuvolari & Lenard and Molly Isaksen, extend over four decks. The former owner’s suite finally features a full-beam stateroom with private bathroom and dressing room, along with an office and a terrace with a private hot tub. The boat also includes a sauna, a Turkish bath, a gym, a swimming pool, a huge beach club, a heliport and several lounge and bar areas.

