Seven seats and zero emissions for the new Peugeot e-Rifter – Tests and News

Ideal for the transport service of hotels located in limited traffic areas, suitable to meet the needs of large families animated by a ‘green’ spirit, the new Peugeot e-Rifter offers seven seats and zero-emission mobility. Derived from the popular all-space of the Lion, the Rifter, this French electric vehicle travels up to 280 km with a full tank of electrons and on request can be equipped with the Advanced Grip Control system that ensures high mobility and safety even on snow and poor grip surfaces. .

Equipped with a 136 hp engine, capable of delivering 260 Nm of maximum torque, the e-Rifter reaches a maximum speed of 130 km / h (electrically limited) and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 11.2 seconds. Its battery pack is positioned in the lower part of the floor, to ensure a low center of gravity for the vehicle, all to the advantage of stability on curvy routes. The accumulators, clarify from the Leone branch, “have thermal regulation by means of liquid circulation, to allow for the correct operating temperature even when it is charged from the ‘fast’ columns in direct current of 100 kW. In this case, the 80% of the charge is possible in just 30 minutes, or, in 7h 30min, by connecting it to a 7.4 kW home WallBox “.

The e-Rifter ‘Drive Mode’ selector allows you to choose between three different battery management programs. With ‘Eco’ fuel consumption is minimized, through a smoother and smoother delivery of power and torque. These are cut respectively to 82 Hp (60 kW) and 180 Nm. By setting to ‘Normal’ you gain liveliness thanks to the output of 109 Hp and the maximum torque available rises to 220 Nm. By opting for ‘Sport’, on the other hand, you it achieves the maximum brilliance available and the responsiveness of the engine to throttle indications is at the highest levels.

“The e-Rifter – underline from Peugeot Italia – represents an ideal means of traveling in the company of friends or family, appreciating the great internal airiness and savoring an outdoor vocation typical of sport utilities, thanks to the greater height from the ground, the pronounced wheel arches, to the side protections and the bumpers with specific protective inserts. The single-ratio transmission it is equipped with is perfectly combined with the gratifying instant torque that allows you to shoot at the traffic light with remarkable reactivity, but also gratifies the passengers with the guide smooth and free from gear changes “.