Seven series about the most resonant scandals that you can see in Star Plus

One of the favorite contents of the spectators Are the series based on real life events even more so if it is resounding scandals.

Star Plus account in its catalog with a selection of titles based on impressive political, police, financial and scientific events. Starring stars of the caliber of Clive Owen, Edie Falco, Michael Keaton, Renée Zellweger Y amanda seyfriedthese are the seven titles that you cannot stop watching if you are a true fan of the series based on true stories.

American Crime Story: Impeachment

Beanie Feldstein as Monica Lewinsky in the third season of the award-winning franchise “American Crime Story”

The third season from the award-winning franchise “American Crime Story”examine the national crisis that led to the first impeachment trial of a president of the United States in more than a century, through the eyes of the women who starred in the events: Monica Lewinsky (beanie feldstein), Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) and Paula Jones (Annaleigh Ashford). The three became the center of public attention during a time of corrosive partisan rancor, erratic sexual politics and a changing media landscape.

They complete the cast margo martindale (Lucianne Goldberg) Eddie Falco (Hilary Clinton) and Clive Owen (BillClinton).

American Crime Story: The Assassination of Gianni Versace

Legend

The second delivery of the franchise “American Crime Story” examines the 1997 murder of the legendary fashion designer gianni versace in front of his Miami Beach mansion, in the hands of serial killer Andrew Cunanan. The series’ nine episodes weave together stories involving the lead-up to the murder and the criminal investigation, which includes Cunnan’s pursuit across the United States. The cast is made up of Darren Criss like Cunanan, Edgar Ramirez like Versace Penelope Cruz like Donatella Versace and Ricky Martin as Antonio D’Amico, partner of Versace.

Have you seen this man?

Three-episode docuseries focuses on the mysterious disappearance of John Ruffo

Is three episode docuseries focuses on the mysterious disappearance of John Ruffoa Brooklyn computer salesman who in November 1998 was due in jail to serve a 17-year sentence for fraud. Instead, Ruffo rented a Ford Taurus, drove to Queens to drop off the ankle monitor he was wearing, withdrew $600 from an ATM, drove to JFK airport and disappeared.

The crime he had committed was extravagant: Using false corporate documents and seals, he convinced banks to lend him $350 million, invented a non-existent proposal which he called “Star Project” and used the money to invest the millions in the stock market.

At their sentencing, prosecutors made an unthinkable mistake: they agreed to let John Ruffo drive himself to prison. What followed was one of the longest and most challenging manhunt in the history of the United States Marshals Service.

The thing about Pam

Starring and produced by Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellweger, this miniseries is based on the brutal murder of Betsy Faria

Starring and produced by the Oscar-winning actress Renée Zellwegeris six-episode miniseries it’s basada in the brutal murder of Betsy Faria in 2011of which her husband Russ was convicted.

Russ is later exonerated and a new trial sets off a chain of events that will expose a Machiavellian plot involving Betsy’s close friend, Pam Hupp.

The Dropout

“The Dropout” tells the story of Elizabeth Holmes and Theranos, wondering how the world’s youngest billionaire lost everything overnight.

Money, romance, tragedy, deception. From Executive Producer Elizabeth Meriwether, “The Dropout” tells the story of elizabeth holmes Y Theranosan extraordinary rtale of ambition and fame that ended in utter disaster. How did the world’s youngest billionaire woman starting from scratch lose everything overnight?

The miniseries composed of 8 episodes is starring amanda seyfried in the role of Elizabeth Holmes and Naveen Andrews as Sunny Balwani.

dopesick

Starring and produced by Michael Keaton, the miniseries examines how one company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in US history.

From Executive Producer Danny Strong and starring and produced by Michael Keatonthe inspired miniseries in the successful bestseller of the same name Beth Macy examines how one company unleashed the worst drug epidemic in American history.

The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America’s struggle with opioid addictionfrom the rooms of Big Pharma company meetings and the halls of the DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) to a distraught Virginia mining community.

Composed of eight one-hour episodes, the miniseries stars Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard, Michael Stuhlbarg, Will Poulter, Rosario Dawson Y John Hoogenakker.

Justice for Malik Oussekine

Explore the events that occurred on the night of December 5, 1986 in Paris

Created and directed by Antoine Chevrollierit’s the first drama series that examines the tragic events that occurred the night of December 5, 1986 in Paris (France), which led to the tragic death of Malik Oussekine (Sayyid El-Alami) and the dramatic consequences for his family: his mother Aïcha (Hiam Abbas), his brothers Ben Amar (Malek Lamraoui) Y Muhammad (Tewfik Jallab), her sisters Fatna (naidra ayadi) Y Sarah (Mouna Soulem), and Miloud (Slimane Dazi), the guardian of his brothers since the death of his father.

Through his family’s fight for justice, the four-episode miniseries takes viewers on an immersive journey through the 1980s, exposing how the young man’s death impacted French society.

