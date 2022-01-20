Seven Signs Pointing To A Complicated Year For Equity Markets From FinanciaLounge



Turmoil Coming to Wall Street? Here are the factors to keep under control

Pandemic, inflation, the Federal Reserve ready to reduce purchases and raise interest rates. The start of 2022 was not easy for equity investors, especially worried by these three factors. Since January 1st, the three main Wall Street indices are in the red. S&P 500 and lost 3.6%, while the is down 8.3%.

SEVEN SIGNALS TO CHECK

Will 2022 continue like this? Will the markets be able to return to the positive or should we expect a deterioration? Difficult to say, even if most analysts point out that at the moment equities are the only valid asset class for those looking for yield, obviously provided you invest in a thoughtful way. Marketwatch.com has tried to answer the questions at the beginning of the paragraph, coming to the conclusion that, as seen so far, there are at least seven signs that point to a difficult year for the financial markets. Not necessarily negative, but certainly littered with obstacles …

