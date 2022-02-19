Seven solutions to the coverage problems of your mobile (and a trick so that the WiFi goes like a shot)

Calls that hang up, photos that don’t arrive, minimal coverage… who hasn’t happened to us? Whether we are talking about network coverage or the quality of making WiFi calls, there are many ways to optimize performance and avoid crashes and problems caused by poor coverage. We tell you.

Tips to correct your network coverage problems

Avoid using covers or cases that are too thick. The book-type cases with magnets that cover all the metallic contours of the terminal may be causing interference or degrading the quality of signal reception.

If it is in your power to do so and you are not accessing a public network, it is always recommended router reboot . The different MAC addresses will bid for their place in the network and you will be able to position yours with priority.

Change the network mode. If you're using a 4G network, try switching between 3G, 2G, or 5G — which consumes more battery power. Although the possibility of switching to 5G networks depends on the operator with which you have contracted the network service —the one that provides your SIM—, you can always switch between 2G/3G and 4G. go to Settings > SIM cards and mobile networks > choose the SIM card you are using and go inside. In this new section enter Preferred network type. There you can change it.





If you can’t do it, force a restart on your mobile by activating the ‘ Airplane mode ‘ or entering ‘ Settings ‘ and resetting Wi-Fi, mobile network, and Bluetooth settings. This will forget connections and delete network names, but will avoid potential congestion.

If you have a dualSIM tray, that is, with two slots o spaces to have a SIM card and a microSD memory card, take the opportunity to turn off the mobile, exchange their positions and restart the terminal . This is recommended to rule out other poor coverage issues.

Do you use data roaming? It is a good way to reinforce coverage since the terminal will connect to the closest networks. To activate it you must follow this route: Settings > SIM cards and mobile networks > Advanced settings > Data roaming.





Diagnose your network. Did you know this function? You can do it through the CIT codes or by accessing the dedicated MIUI submenu, following this path: Settings > SIM cards and mobile networks > Advanced settings > Mobile network diagnostics.

How to speed up your WiFi (valid for any Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO)





And what happens when the connection problems are the responsibility of the WiFi, when the calls that fail are the ones we make through WhatsApp or Meets, for example? The solution passes, first, for devoting more resources to those applications, closing the rest and emptying the cache. And check, of course, if they are stealing WiFi from you.

Now, if what we need is to give the WiFi network a boost, a kind of magic vitamin, there is a trick (two, actually), to be able to do it. The first is as simple as disabling Bluetooth or, at the very least, searching for bluetooth devices. It is executed following this path:





Go into ‘Settings‘. Get down to ‘Location‘. Go into ‘Wi-Fi and Bluetooth search‘. Turn off the function ‘Bluetooth device search‘ and you will be able to optimize the stability of the WiFi network.

The second trick is as simple as turning off the auto-update feature for installed apps. To do this, go to the Google Play Store and, by tapping on your profile icon, go to General > Network preferences > Update apps automatically and uncheck this function, so that it is disabled.

We can also ultimately speed up the performance of these types of applications by modifying the data privacy via the path Privacy > Manage > Special app access > Unrestricted data.