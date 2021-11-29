Seven symptoms that tell us when it is good to go to a psychologist

Anxiety, depression and relationship difficulties that we don’t always recognize. These dysfunctional behaviors can make themselves more and more space in us, to the point of making us tired and unable to grasp the nuances of life.

To help you better focus on your emotional needs, Dr. Marinella Cozzolino – Psychologist, Clinical Sexologist and President of the Italian Clinical Sexology Association, as well as founder of Dimmy, an online psychotherapy platform 7 days a week from 8 to 24 – highlighted 7 signals not to be underestimated, in the presence of which it is good to ask for help from a psychologist.

The 7 psychological warning signs

Avoidance: it is a manifestation of anxiety which consists in avoiding, even if I wanted to, a particular situation, since if I lived it it would give me anxiety. There are many examples: a young person may exhibit avoidance by not going out with friends, an adult with difficulty undergoing job interviews or medical visits, or difficulty following a diet. How to react? The first step is to become aware of avoiding. The second is to keep it from getting worse. In fact, the danger is that the things I avoid will increase more and more.

Aggression: typical attitude of those who are afraid and consequently attack. In fact, insecurity often leads to being aggressive. In verbal, physical form towards oneself, others or other (I punch the wall, I destroy objects). Very often it hides insecurity: the person hides his sensitivity and masks his fear of feeling inferior behind the aggression. Aggression is also a possible manifestation of anxiety.

Difficulty containing impulses: it is typical of those who have difficulties in relationships. They are people who quarrel with everyone, who have to say everything and cannot contain their instincts. It happens to them to slap a child, in pairs they throw objects at each other, they cannot stop drinking and above all eating. This is because eating also has to do with biting, with destroying. It’s a lonely burst of aggression.

Drop in mood: it is one of the different ways in which the depression. We all live days of melancholy and sadness, but they are functional to the person, since they recall the ability to look within, to be alone. However, if these moments are very frequent, we speak of a drop in mood: the person feels that he does not feel like it, does not have stimuli, not even one within a week. On the contrary, to feel good one should feel enthusiasm for small things too, not just for big ones. When you can’t say “How nice!” for too many days in a row is a clear warning sign.

Compensation: compensating is basically healthy. Many forms of depression are compensated for. People who are emotionally or family depressed compensate by immersing themselves in work or doing a lot of sport. For example, if my husband left me, I fill my days not to think. Unless you become addicted to the cure. Even though work heals my love wounds, I don’t have to work 19 hours a day anyway. I lose the taste of enjoyment. If I eat a chocolate I do it to savor it, if I eat 3 packs it is a way of telling me that I am depressed.

Affective dependence / emotional detachment: at the beginning of a relationship we are all “emotional addicts”. But it’s the quantity that makes the difference: how much space this behavior takes. My happiness depends on the other, which becomes a kind of drug, essential for feeling good. It is mostly feminine behavior. Emotional detachment, on the other hand, is more common in men. It is assumed that you do not need anyone. Yet avoiding a relationship leads to dating more women. In this way, no intimacy is established with any of them, nor does it create any addiction.

Sense of guilt: it is related to both anxiety and relationships. Young people feel it above all: “I feel guilty for leaving mum at home, for asking for more money, for spending Christmas out because mum and dad are upset”. Part of it is healthy, because it means getting in touch with one’s responsibilities. As long as they are true and not the children of their own anxiety or dysfunctional relationships.