Seven telescopic classics to see today

Today is Wednesday, the day of the spectator, and at El Telescopio we want you to continue watching films. Above all, if you can go to a summer cinema, which is now the most desirable.

If, for whatever reason, you don’t have one nearby, we have selected seven telescopic classics in which this season of the year is -in a certain way- protagonist.

Our selection for the whole family begins with a classic

For the entire family

Our selection for the whole family begins with a classic: The Goonies. “The Goonies are a group of friends who live in Goon Docks, Astoria, but their houses have been bought and are going to be demolished. However, they will live their last adventure in search of a treasure that can save the neighborhood, ”explains IMDb in its synopsis.

The script is from Chris Columbusbased on a story of steven spielbergso nothing can go wrong. As a curiosity, you can see Sean Astin when she was a kid, long before she became Sam Sagaz in The Lord of the Rings. You can also see another teenager named Josh Brolin, who would later be Thanos in different installments of Avengers and Llewelyn Moss in No Country for Old Men.

Another of the protagonists was Corey Feldman, who would repeat in our second recommendation for the whole family: Count me in [o Stand By Me, si lo prefieres].

Again, the adventure of four teenagers who decide to go on an excursion and nothing goes as planned. directed by the mythical Rob Reiner Based on a novel by Stephen King.

Among the protagonists Will Wheaton, who later played himself in The Big Bang Theory, among other jobs, including Star Trek]. Also, the ill-fated river phoenixbrother of Joaquin Phoenix [Joker]who died of an overdose at the age of 23, after participating in different films [hizo del joven Indian Jones] and tv series [era Eugene Forbes en Enredos de familia].

Do The Right Thing is the most telescopic of all summer movies

claims

On a very different plane and with the racism and the violence in the background, the most telescopic of all summer movies: Do The Right Thing [Haz lo que debas].

Directed, written, produced by and starring Spike Leenarrates life in a neighborhood, from the perspective of the Italian owner of a pizzeria and the delivery man, who is black.

In this masterpiece, in addition to Lee, none other than Danny Aiello, Rosie Perez, John Turturro and Samuel L. Jackson himself act. Simply essential and, furthermore, summer is -without a doubt- the catalyst for all the action.

Another in which the heat is a key element is time to kill [A Time to Kill]. “In Canton, Mississippi, a young lawyer and his assistant defend a black man accused of murdering two white men who raped his 10-year-old daughter, prompting violent retaliation and revenge from the Ku Klux Klan.” explains IMDb.

Directed by one of the most telescopic directors, Joel Schumacher and based on a best-selling novel John Grisham. As protagonists, Matthew McConaughey, Sandra Bullock and… Samuel L. Jackson.

Bicycles are for summer shows that not all past times were better

hispanic nostalgia

For those who think that any past time was better, the classic of Jaime ChavarriBicycles are for summer, it will show them the enormous mistake they have made.

The film reviews the miseries of a family during the Civil war, with the discussion about whether or not to buy a bicycle in the background. The cast includes the cream of Spanish cinema of the time: Amparo Soler Leal, Agustín González, Victoria Abril, Alicia Hermida, Gabino Diego, Marisa Paredes, Patricia Adriani, Aurora Redondo, Laura del Sol and Emilio Gutiérrez Caba, among other stars. .

And, by the way, another Chavarri: Tender summer of lust and rooftops. As filmaffinity explains, “one summer, Pablo (Gabino Diego), a boy who has lived in the Soviet Union and has just returned to Spain, tries to conquer his cousin Olga (Marisa Paredes), a famous and mature actress, who is preparing with his lover a play by Shakespeare. To seduce her, he uses lustful, presumably autobiographical stories. Olga will doubt then between the love for her lover and the progressive attraction that she feels for Pablo”.

For a slightly tacky night, Dirty Dancing, right?

a bit tacky

Let’s see, one night a little tacky anyone has it. And, for that moment, what better than Dirty Dancing, right? During summer vacation, a cutesy posh girl meets a badass dancer who opens her eyes to what life is like, in a kind of camp for all ages. [el Marina D’or yankee].

patrick swayze Y Jennifer Gray [la hermana semiborde de Ferris Bueller] bring this summer romance to life.

Anyway, with these recommendations, you will surely be able to enjoy good cinema this Wednesday… in summer.