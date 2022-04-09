Seven things to remember before watching ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ | Huelva24

A premiere that has been made to beg, since the film has landed in commercial theaters two years later than initially planned due to the coronavirus pandemic, as well as controversies unrelated to production.

And it is that four years have passed since the premiere of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” a period of time long enough for some followers to have forgotten certain elements that are essential to understand what will happen in this third installment starring Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, Ezra Miller and Mads Mikkelsen relieving Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald.

Therefore, taking advantage of the few days left for the premiere of ‘The secrets of Dumbledore’, it’s time to review seven things to remember about the saga.

Basic information

For those laymen who enter for the first time in the ‘Fantastic Beasts’ universe and have not seen the previous two installments, we must remember that this franchise is a spin-off and at the same time a prequel to what happened in the seven books and eight films of the original saga. Set in the 1920s, it shows a world divided between magical people, wizards and witches, and muggles, called in the United States ‘no-majs’.

The films star Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), known to Pottermaniacs for being the author “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” one of the books that Hogwarts students had to buy for their Care of Magical Creatures classes.

In ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ the young version of Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) burst in, who had to face his old friend, Gellert Grindelwald, played by Johnny Depp although in ‘The Secrets of Dumbledore’ Mads Mikkelsen relieves him.

The Fate of Leta Lestrange

The Lestrange surname is more than well known for fans of ‘Harry Potter’ (ahem… the infamous Bellatrix). At the end of ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’, Leta (Zoë Kravitz) sacrificed herself in an attempt to let her fellow wizards escape the flames of Grindelwald.

In the Wizarding World created by JK Rowling you can’t know for sure when a character dies. The only thing confirmed is that Zoë Kravitz will not appear in ‘The secrets of Dumbledore’. Will there be an official confirmation in this third installment?

Credence is not Corvus Lestrange

Following up with the Lestrange family. Initially, Dumbledore believes that Credence Barebones (Ezra Miller), having such powerful magic, could be Corvus Lestrange V, the missing member of the legendary clan. However, Leta’s boggart showed that his greatest fear was his brother Corvus drowning in the ocean, which ruled out that Credence was a Lestrange… although the question of his lineage will again be one of the central plot points of Dumbledore’s Secrets.

Nagini’s breakout

Nagini (Claudia Kim) appeared in ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’ as Credence’s friend. She is revealed to be a Maledictus, a woman who has the power to transform into a snake. His irruption was key, since Nagini was one of the fundamental characters of the last ‘Harry Potter’ books.

Fans of ‘Harry Potter’ will remember her as Lord Voldermort’s pet snake. In ‘The Crimes of Grindelwald’, Nagini was trapped in her reptilian form, which makes it remains to be seen how she will become the Dark Lord’s faithful ally.

Credence and Queenie join Grindelwald

In recruiting witches and wizards to his cause, Grindelwald gains two powerful allies: Credence and Queenie (Alison Sudol). In the case of the character Ezra Miller, given his inner struggle, it was logical that he ended up on the side of Dumbledore’s enemy.

What nobody expected was the betrayal of Queenie, the sister of Tina (Katherine Waterston)) and great love of Jacob Kowalski, who decides to support Grindelwald’s cause. The woman has an ability that makes her a very powerful witch: she can read minds. In ‘The secrets of Dumbledore’ we will have to see the consequences of having a clairvoyant against.

The blood pact that could be broken

Newt returns to Dumbledore with a vial stolen from Grindelwald and the wizard played by Jude Law reveals that it is a blood pact made between him and his former friend. This oath prevents the two from dueling. When Newt asks if it can be broken, Dumbledore replies “maybe”.

Someone from the powerful Dumbledore clan is likely to be the only wizard strong enough to defeat Grindelwald, so that blood pact may be related to the secrets referenced in the film’s title.

Crendece is a Dumbledore

And here is another essential point. Grindelwald gave Credence a wand and a phoenix and reveals his true identity: he is Aurelius Dumbledore. In the film, the magician played by Jude Law reveals to Scamander that all members of his family have the ability to summon this bird that is reborn from its ashes.

The fact that Grindelwald has as an ally a Dumbledore is a fact that must be taken into account in ‘Fantastic Animals 3’, since it could be the key to defeat the evil wizard.