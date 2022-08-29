Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi not named among finalists

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi was omitted from the list of 30 nominated for the prestigious trophy for the first time since 2005 on Friday.

The Argentine capped Polish striker Robert Lewandowski for the Ballon d’Or title last year but was not named this year after a disappointing debut season with Paris Saint-Germain.

The 35-year-old striker also won the trophy in 2019 — no winner was named in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Brazilian Neymar, Messi’s teammate with PSG, also missed the cut this time around.

Lewandowski, Kylian Mbappé, Karim Benzema, Sadio Mané and five-time title winner Cristiano Ronaldo are all included, as are Premier League stars Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne, Harry Kane and Son Heung-min.

Among the nominees, six Manchester City players ended up on the list: Phil Foden, João Cancelo, De Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez, Bernardo Silva and new acquisition Haaland (formerly from Borussia Dortmund).

Liverpool also have six named: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Luis Diaz, Fabinho, Darwin Núñez, Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Mane, who helped Senegal win their first African Nations Cup before leaving Liverpool for Bayern Munich, is included, as is new team-mate Joshua Kimmich.

Benzema leads a group of six Real Madrid players. The others named are Casemiro, Thibaut Courtois, Luka Modrić, Vinícius Júnior and new hire Antonio Rudiger.

The others named are Sébastien Haller (Ajax), Rafael Leão and Mike Maignan (both from AC Milan), Christopher Nkunku (RB Leipzig) and Dušan Vlahović (Juventus).

The ceremony will be held on October 17.

Among the list of changes unveiled in March, the award is now given based on performance during a regular European season, rather than a calendar year. A reduction in the number of steering wheels is among the other changes announced, in an effort to streamline the process. Voters will no longer consider a player’s career achievements.

France Football magazine has awarded the award to male players every year since 1956 and to women every year since 2018, although both were canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic.