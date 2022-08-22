Seven tips for learning to meditate

In times of stress it is important take time for yourself and try to prevent the chaotic routine from overtaking us. To do this, a trend that has proven to be effective is meditation.

It is an ancient practice in which the mind is trained. Although it is traditional to Asian countries, it has been experiencing great popularity in the West for some time, as it brings mental and emotional benefits.

It is important to feel comfortable in order to be completely relaxed. We recommend using a tracksuit or clothes to be around the house that allow us to move. Also, get rid of bracelets, watches or necklaces so that it does not bother you.

It is essential to find an isolated place, without noises and in which you are comfortable. It can be your room or, if available, the garden or terrace of the house.

sit correctly

If we choose a bad posture, it can end up burdening our muscles, so we must be careful. To meditate correctly you must sit on your legs -Indian style- with the Straight back but without being tense and with relaxed shoulders and arms. Other people bet on sitting in a chair or lying down. It is also valid, as long as we manage to be relaxed.

exist hundreds of meditation techniques, so before starting we must choose one and find out how it is carried out. It is advisable to try several and see which one best suits you.

Before starting you should spend a few minutes to relax both physically and mentally. You can get this Breathing deeply several times and putting the mind blank to forget the problems of the day.

One way to start in the practice of meditation is to focus your attention on an object to prevent your mind from wandering without knowing where. One option is hold something in hand, ideally easy to hold, like a ball, cushion, or water bottle.

Increase your meditation time

As you get more practice, you will be able to spend more time meditating. You should start with one minute and gradually increase until you reach the half an hour daily, perfect duration to improve your daily well-being.

benefits of meditation

In addition to helping us unwind and relax, the benefits of this practice go further. improves the capacity of concentration, it increases pain tolerance and enriches memory and cognitive abilities, among other things.

To get started, you can use explanatory videos, specific applications or podcast. Due to the high demand experienced in recent years, there are hundreds of materials on the internet that will help you do this.