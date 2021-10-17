Seven women for Nissa Jazz Festival. Among the voices of the show the Israeli singer Noa

On Sunday the concert season “Nissa Jazz Festival – Women in Jazz” of the Musicarte association, which turns thirty, starts again with seven concerts all for women at the Regina Margherita Municipal Theater in Caltanissetta

After the 12 summer concerts of the review “The Heart of Jazz – I Sapori del Jazz” at the Michele Abbate Cultural Center, jazz returns to the theater proposed by the historic association Musicarte of Caltanissetta, which this year celebrates thirty years from its establishment, and returns with an all-female concert season entitled “Nissa Jazz Festival – Women in Jazz”, organized by Musicarte in collaboration with the Catania Jazz association and the patronage of the Municipality of Caltanissetta, and which will take place at the Regina Margherita Municipal Theater.

The program of the concert season will be presented on Sunday 17 October from 6 pm at the “Sale e Pepe” restaurant in Villa Barile “in Via delle Calcare in Caltanissetta, with an aperitif offered by Musicarte and Catania Jazz to all jazz music lovers who already have booked season tickets, and which will be delivered on the occasion, and to those who want to buy the season ticket on this occasion. The cost of the subscription to the 7 concerts is € 75.00 + 5.00 presale. The season tickets in addition to the sale at the event on Sunday (payment can also be made by debit and credit cards), it will be possible to purchase them from Monday 18 October online at www.diyticket.it

Ana Carla Maza, Kadri Voorand, Federica Michisanti, Eva Fernandez, Johanna Summer, Sissi Castrogiovanni and the Israeli singer NOA are the seven women protagonists of the 2021-2022 jazz season of Musicarte in Caltanissetta.

Loading... Advertisements

The president of the Musicarte cultural association Piergiovanni Zaffora will be present at the presentation together with the other members of the Nisseno association, and the artistic director of Catania Jazz Pompeo Benincasa.

The entrance to the meeting will take place by checking the Green Pass or the tampon carried out within 48 hours of the event. Information at the numbers: 329 4092278 and 348 3206302