Seventeen Wonwoo Appears at Fan Meeting Wearing T1 Jacket

Legendary esports player Lee “Faker” Sang-hyeok has a huge following in South Korea, and even K-pop idols like Seventeen’s Wonwoo are no exception.

Seventeen Wonwoo delighted fans during a fan meeting by expressing his love for T1. During this event, he proudly donned the iconic T1 jacket, generating excitement among fans equally passionate about K-pop and gaming.

Many fans couldn’t help but notice the happy expressions on his face, as well as the pro-gamer vibe he radiated while wearing the jacket.

Seventeen Wonwoo Channels His Inner Faker While Wearing T1’s Esports Jacket

Wonwoo proudly wore the black T1 esports jacket, with his name embroidered on the back. This jacket is the official spring jacket of the T1 2023 uniform and is part of the T1 product collection.

The same design was also worn by T1’s League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) player roster, which includes Choi “Zeus” Woo-je, Mun “Oner” Hyeon-jun, Lee “Gumayusi” Min-hyeong, Ryu “Keria” Min.-seok and Faker.

Over the years, Wonwoo has openly shown his immense admiration for Faker. He has left comments on T1 players’ Instagram posts, congratulating Faker and Keria on their victory at the 2023 Asian Games, where Team Korea won the gold medal in the League of Legends category.

Screenshot by Kristine Tuting/ONE Esports

Faker’s notable achievements make it almost impossible not to be a fan of this Korean esports legend. Known as the “Invincible Demon King,” Faker has three League of Legends World Championship (World) titles in 2013, 2015, and 2016, plus an impressive record in the Korean league with 10 LCK championship titles and numerous accolades. individual. His recognition even extends to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2019.

Wonwoo, a member of the K-pop group Seventeen, is often nicknamed “the faker of Seventeen” among K-pop fans due to his exceptional playing skills. He is an avid League of Legends and PUBG: Battlegrounds player, as revealed in an interview with Weverse Magazine.

Credit: Pledis Entertainment

Seventeen is a South Korean boy band formed by Pledis Entertainment, recognized for its unique concept of having 13 members divided into three subunits: the Vocal Team, the Hip-Hop Team, and the Performance Team. They made their debut in 2015 and quickly gained popularity thanks to their self-produced music and intricate choreography.

Credit: Funko Pop, ONE Esports

Seventeen’s musical style is diverse and encompasses pop, hip-hop and R&B. Some of his best-known songs include “Very Nice,” “Don’t Wanna Cry,” and “Left & Right.” The group is also famous for their complex and synchronized dance performances.

Follow ONE Esports on Facebook and Twitter For LoL more news, guides and highlights.

Just a heads up, some of the links on ONE Esports are affiliate links. This means that if you click on them and make a purchase, we may earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. It’s a way to keep the site up and running and provide you with valuable content. Thanks for your support!

READ MORE: Before Heartsteel Ezreal, Baekhyun Was T1 Faker’s First Fan