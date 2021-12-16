seventh victory for the Azzurri in eight matches, tomorrow the play-off against the Czech Republic! – OA Sport

CLICK HERE TO UPDATE LIVE LIVE

21.25 The Azzurri will face the Czech Republic in the first play-off tomorrow at 15.00. The Czechs beat Denmark 7-5. Best wishes and good evening to all!

21.14 A truly exceptional Italy in this pre-Olympic tournament: seven victories in eight games and a defeat that came only against the Norwegian battleship.

21.11 4-0 FOR ITALY IN THE EIGHTH END! ENDS HERE !! ITALY WINS 11-4 AGAINST GERMANY FOR MANIFEST SUPERIORITY!

21.04 Czech Republic taking the lead over Denmark 5-4 after the seventh end.

20.56 Two points put on the scoresheet by Germany in the seventh end: 4-7 and a meeting that comes back into discussion.

20.51 4-4 between Denmark and the Czech Republic: the Czechs rebalance the situation. We still don’t know what Italy’s opponent will be tomorrow.

20.41 FOUR POINTS OF ITALY IN THE SIXTH END !! WHAT A TEAR !! 7-2 ITALY !!

20.33 After five ends Denmark is ahead 4-3 over the Czech Republic: great uncertainty on sheet D.

20.16 Shortens Germany by scoring a point in the fifth end: 3-2 for Italy and everything still up for discussion in the middle of the game.

20.00 Italy stamps the card again in the fourth end! The Azzurri are ahead 3-1 over Germany!

19.45 Another point for Italy! The blues fly to 2-1 after the first three ends!

19.40 Denmark lead 1-0 over the Czech Republic: whoever wins will face Italy tomorrow in the play-off.

19.32 Italy responds in the second end! A point for the blues and everything in balance: 1-1.

19.14 The first point is scored by Germany in the first end: 1-0 for the Germans. Now the last stone goes to Italy.

19.01 Hammer to Germany in the first end: the last stone will be German.

18.58 Women’s Italy, on the other hand, has abandoned the Olympic dream: the defeat against the very strong Scotland has extinguished the remaining hopes of the blue towards the Beijing Olympics.

18.55 At the same time as Italy-Germany, Denmark-Czech Republic will be staged, which will issue Italy’s opponent in the play-off which will be played tomorrow at 15.00.

18.52 Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman and Simone Gonin have the opposite balance to that of Germany: six victories and only one defeat against Norway already qualified for the Olympics.

18.49 On the ice of Leeuwarden (Netherlands), Italy will face Germany tonight, bottom of this Pre-Olympic and already sure not to go to Beijing. Only one win and six defeats in seven matches for the Germans so far.

18.46 The Italian national team is already sure of second place: it is essential not to have finished fourth, so as to have two chances to fly to the Olympics. In case of defeat tomorrow, the Azzurri would have the parachute on Saturday against the fourth classified.

18.43 With this morning’s 9-4 victory against Japan, the Azzurri secured the play-offs to fly to the Beijing Olympics. Tomorrow there will be the challenge to the winner between Denmark and the Czech Republic which face each other tonight.

18.40 Good evening friends of OA Sport, welcome to the LIVE LIVE of Italy-Germany, a challenge that concludes the Italian round of the 2021 Pre-Olympic curling in view of the Beijing 2022 Olympics.

16.00 Italy-Scotland 1-8. The blue finish fifth and are eliminated: goodbye Olympics. At 19.00 Italy-Germany.

15.55 ENDS HERE. Scotland also steals the hand in the sixth end, marks two points and the blue concede the victory.

15.50 The other results after the sixth end: Turkey-Japan 2-3, Czech Republic-South Korea 4-5.

15.40 First final results: after 6 ends Estonia-Germany 1-7.

15.25 NOOO !!!! Scotland also steals the hand in the fifth end and scores three points! Italy 1-6 Scotland.

15.20 The other results after the fifth end: Estonia-Germany 1-4, Turkey-Japan 2-1, Czech Republic-South Korea 4-3.

15.05 NOOO !!!! Scotland uses the last stone in the fourth end and scores a point! Italy 1-3 Scotland.

15.00 The other results after the fourth end: Estonia-Germany 1-3, Turkey-Japan 0-1, Czech Republic-South Korea 3-3.

14.50 GO !!!!! Italy is unlocked, which marks a point in the third end and shortens the distance! Italy 1-2 Scotland.

14.45 The other results after the third end: Estonia-Germany 1-1, Turkey-Japan 0-1, Czech Republic-South Korea 3-1.

14.35 Second end null. Italy chooses to keep the advantage of the last stone also in the third end. Italy-Scotland 0-2.

14.30 The other results after the second end: Estonia-Germany 1-0, Turkey-Japan 0-1, Czech Republic-South Korea 2-1.

14.20 NOOO !!!! Scotland steals the hand in the first end and scores two points! Italy-Scotland 0-2.

14.15 The other results after the first end: Estonia-Germany 0-0, Turkey-Japan 0-0, Czech Republic-South Korea 2-0.

14.00 Italy conquers the hammer and will have the advantage of the last stone in the first end!

13.55 Other matches: Estonia-Germany, Turkey-Japan, Czech Republic-South Korea. Latvia rests.

13.50 The women’s national team is obliged to win in order to continue to pursue the Olympic qualification: by doing so it would be able to center the third position and relegate Scotland to the fourth, while in case of defeat the blue will be fifth and therefore definitively eliminated.

13.40 At 14.00 Italy-Scotland will start, the decisive match of the women’s tournament: the blue must win!

12.00 Appointment at 14.00 for Italy-Scotland, decisive match of the women’s tournament: the blue must win!

11.55 Updated standings: Norway 8 (at the Olympics), Italy 6 (in the play-offs), Czech Republic and Denmark 4 (in the play-offs), Japan 3 (eliminated), South Korea, Netherlands and Finland 2 (eliminated ), Germany 1 (eliminated).

11.50 Last result of this session: Finland-South Korea 5-3.

11.45 Italy thus closes in second place and tomorrow at 15.00 will face the winner of Denmark-Rep. Czech, which will be played at 19.00, when there will also be Italy-Germany.

11.40 VITTORIAA !!!! Italy marks two more points in the ninth end and closes the score! Italy-Japan 9-4.

11.35 Second final result: Norway-Netherlands 8-5.

11.30 Other results after the ninth end: Norway-Netherlands 8-5, Finland-South Korea 4-3.

11.20 NOOO !!!! Japan makes the most of the last stone in the eighth end and scores a point! Italy-Japan 7-4.

11.10 Other results after the eighth end: Norway-Netherlands 8-3, Finland-South Korea 3-3.

11.00 VAIIIII !!!! Italy marks two more points in the seventh end and runs away! Italy-Japan 7-3.

10.55 Other results after the seventh end: Norway-Netherlands 7-3, Finland-South Korea 3-2.

10.50 First final result (after 6 ends): Denmark-Germany 8-2.

10.45 NOOO !!!! Japan makes the most of the last stone in the sixth end and scores a point! Italy-Japan 5-3.

10.40 Other results after the sixth end: Denmark-Germany 8-2, Norway-Netherlands 5-3, Finland-South Korea 3-2.

10.30 VAIIIII !!!! Italy steals the hand in the fifth end and flies away at the mid-race break! Italy-Japan 5-2.

10.25 Other results after the fifth end: Denmark-Germany 7-2, Norway-Netherlands 5-2, Finland-South Korea 1-2.

10.10 YESSSS !!!! Italy does not forgive and even in the fourth end scores two points !!! Italy-Japan 4-2.

10.05 Other results after the fourth end: Denmark-Germany 5-2, Norway-Netherlands 3-2, Finland-South Korea 1-1.

09.55 NOOO !!!! Japan makes the most of the last stone in the third end and scores a point! Italy-Japan 2-2.

09.50 Other results after the third end: Denmark-Germany 5-1, Norway-Netherlands 3-0, Finland-South Korea 1-0.

09.40 GO !!!!! Ready redemption of Italy that marks two points in the second end and moves on to lead! Italy-Japan 2-1.

09.35 Other results after the 2nd end: Denmark-Germany 3-1, Norway-Netherlands 2-0, Finland-South Korea 0-0.

09.25 NOOO !!!! Japan steals the hand in the first end and scores a point! Italy-Japan 0-1.

09.20 Other results after the first end: Denmark-Germany 0-1, Norway-Netherlands 0-0, Finland-South Korea 0-0.

09.10 Italy wins the hammer and will have the advantage of the last stone in the first end.

09.00 The 09.00 matches: Denmark-Germany, Norway-Netherlands, Finland-South Korea, Italy-Japan.

08.50 Joel Retornaz, Amos Mosaner, Sebastiano Arman, Simone Gonin have all the credentials to impose themselves after the good day yesterday, where they beat the Czech Republic. No missteps are allowed to close in second or third place in phase a groups and then fight Friday and Saturday for a place in the Olympics.

08.40 The Azzurri will descend on the ice of Leeuwarden (Netherlands) to face two crucial matches for the second phase: the Italian national team must win at least one challenge to be sure of avoiding fourth place and thus have two chances to go to the Olympics.

08.30 Hello and welcome to the direct live text of Italy-Japan (09.00) and Germany-Italy (19.00), matches valid for the round robin of the Preolimpico 2021 of men’s curling, as well as Italy-Scotland (14.00), valid for the women’s tournament.

Photo: LaPresse