Seventh wave? COVID-19 cases are on the rise worldwide and the WHO is concerned

Experts from the World Health Organization, WHO, are concerned about the global increase in casesof COVID-19. In fact, they think that this growth in infections could herald a much bigger problem, such as the next wave of the pandemic, the seventh in this case.

After a time bending the curve of cases and the incidence of COVID-19, more than a month, the trend has started to rise again in March. The WHO focuses these statements on the increase in infections, as well as the drop in tests carried out, as explained Reuters.

“These increases are occurring despite reductions in testing in some countries, which means that the cases we are seeing are just the tip of the iceberg“Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, a biologist and director general of the World Health Organization, told reporters.

Causes of the increase in cases

In the last week, new COVID-19 infections have increased, compared to the previous week, by 8% worldwide. This is equivalent to eleven million cases of novel coronavirus and more than 43,000 deaths from March 7 to 13. This rebound is the first rise in cases since the end of January, when the sixth wave began to decline.

Consequently, the WHO admits that the global increase in cases of coronavirus It’s not just the fault of a single factor. The relaxation of measures, together with the low rates of tests for the disease that are carried out, are two possible causes. Added to these are the high transmissibility of the Ómicron variant and its subvariant, the BA.2erroneously known as the ‘stealth’.

According to epidemiologist Maria Van Kerkhove, the BA.2 strain appears to be the most transmissible variant Until now. However, as reported by Reuters, there are no signs that BA.2 causes more serious symptoms.

Another circumstance that may be causing cases to rise, according to the WHO, is the low vaccination rate presented by some countries. Regarding this factor, the Organization blames, in part, the “large amount of misinformation” to which the population is exposed.

The situation in the rest of the world

In in Jilin province, In China, a quarantine has been establishedin order to stop the spread of coronavirus infections. In this country, along with South Korea, cases have increased by 25% and deaths from COVID-19 by 27%, according to Reuters.

Likewise, in Africa has also seen an increase of new cases of 12%, and 14% in the case of deaths. In addition, the increase in cases since the beginning of March in Europe has been 2%, placing countries such as Germany, Austria or the Netherlands at the head of these increases.

On the other hand, experts have begun to warn that the increase in infections that is beginning to be observed in Europe could soon move to the United States.

SURE YOU ARE INTERESTED:

How long does he continue to give positive in antigen tests after being infected?