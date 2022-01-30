“Several back problems, it’s a neuromuscular disease”

Milan: the words of Giroud

“I had some unusual physical problems in the first part of the season: i contracted the coronavirus in september after starting well and then i had back problems. It is a neuromuscular disease that accentuates all the inflammation in your body and i had back problems. I forced it and got hurt three days after the negativity. I was in the group to go to Anfield in the Champions League, I came back and I got hurt. The pains lasted for six weeks and I haven’t played for a while. After that I had ankle and ischium problems for a month. Now I feel very good, I have the possibility to play without pain and it is a luxury when you are a professional player and above all you are 35 “.

On the arrival at Milan

“Getting in touch with others was easy for me knowing a little Italian thanks to my grandmother’s origins. I knew a few words and this is important. My integration was also favored by the fact that there are several players who speak French, I found some guys I knew and in the end what the coach asks me on the pitch is not too complicated for me, because I know what he expects from me and what I have to do. to referees who have a tendency to whistle for lighter contacts than they do in the Premier League. ”