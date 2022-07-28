Several brands including Les Leclcerc leak Renaissance, Beyoncé’s album, 36 hours before its official release

European supermarkets would be responsible for the premature distribution of the last disc of the queen of pop.

Beyoncé’s long-awaited latest album is available to listen to… 36 hours in advance. Scheduled for this Friday, July 29, it was however possible to listen to it in its entirety from Wednesday evening on Twitter. The guilty ? Several European supermarkets which put the famous album on the shelves too soon. In France, on social networks, several Internet users have shared photos of the CD available for sale at Leclerc.

On Twitter, several links have been relayed allowing you to listen to the songs of the Queen of Pop in very good audio quality. Some fans are calling for respecting the artist’s work and waiting for the official release. The shopbeyonce account simply tweeted this maxim: “Patience is a virtue.”

This is Beyoncé’s seventh solo album, succeeding Lemonade released in 2016. In early July, the singer shared the album cover titled Renaissance, on which she can be seen riding a shiny horse in scantily clad. She had also unveiled a first very house song: Break My Soul. For the moment neither the singer nor her distributor Columbia Records have commented on this leak.